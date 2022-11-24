ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 282

HBICheryl
5d ago

People, the police are not going to tell us diddly squat of importance until they figure this out. They might be releasing stuff to scare someone or get them to confess or whatever. We need to be patient and wait this out.

Reply(12)
162
Guest
5d ago

Prayers for the families! Sad that there are such sick people out there that think they have the right to do something like this! May they get quick justice!

Reply
113
laceyone
5d ago

I think this is going the way of Jonbonet Ramsey. They let the crime scene be contaminated . Many people walked thru . All of the people that were suspects were cleared. It is sad but I don’t think it will be solved anytime soon.

Reply(3)
69
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Shine My Crown

Shanquella Robinson Death Ruled Femicide: Arrest Warrant Issued

Just days after the mysterious death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who died while vacationing in Mexico, an arrest warrant has been issued to an unidentified suspect, according to reports. “This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for...
CBS Philly

Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson

Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
Law & Crime

Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
The Independent

Mother of murdered Oregon man speaks out after police reveal possible link to Idaho student slayings

The grieving mother of a 26-year-old man murdered in Oregon last year says she has been given “hope” that the case will finally be solved after police revealed they are exploring a potential link to the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.Myra Juetten told The Independent on Thursday that finding out who killed her son Travis Juetten in a brutal stabbing attack in his home in Silverton, Oregon – and also catching the killer of the slain students in Idaho – would be “the best Christmas present ever”.“I want answers for all five of them,” she said...
SILVERTON, OR
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC News

New Mexico judge and her pets shot dead by her husband in suspected murder-suicide, police say

A judge in New Mexico and several of her pets were shot dead in what police say they believe was a murder-suicide by her husband. Police found the bodies of Diane Albert, 65, Eric Pinkerton, 63, and "several dead animals" inside their home on Ranchitos Road in Los Ranchos De Albuquerque on Friday after a friend of the couple got "a troubling message from Eric Pinkerton," the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC News

NBC News

547K+
Followers
61K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy