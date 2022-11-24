Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Walmart Mass Shooter Had Manifesto on Phone, Report
The Walmart manager who fatally shot six people inside the Virginia department store kept a manifesto on his phone -- complaining about his job and other coworkers. Andre Bing reportedly wrote in his manifesto that he was upset about a recent, unspecified change in his employment status. He also claimed he was being harassed about the change by his fellow employees ... according to NBC News affiliate WAVY.
Gun-Glorifying Lauren Boebert Can Shove Her Prayers For Shooting Victims: Ocasio-Cortez
Boebert, a gun-promoting extremist known for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, said victims of a mass shooting in her state "are in my prayers."
Advocate
Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.
Trump and NRA's LaPierrePhoto byvia (ABC News) “ ‘The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun.’ You’ve heard NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre say these words, and with each passing day, they prove to be truer and truer.” Those are the opening words on the NRA Blog article ‘A Good Guy with a Gun’.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims pictured with horror details of position of bodies after Andre Bing ‘gunned down 6’
THE victims killed in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting have been pictured as more details of their tragic deaths are coming to light. Overnight team lead Andre Bing, 31, has been identified as the gunman who opened fire in the store, killing Tyneka Johnson, 22, Lorenzo Gamble, 43, Brian Pendleton, 38, Kellie Pyle, 52, Randall Blevins, 70, and a 16-year-old before turning the gun on himself.
Upworthy
1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class
Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
Beaten Club Q Shooting Suspect Looks Worse for Wear in Court
A booking photo of suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, released by police Wednesday, showed a face littered with cuts, scrapes, bruises, and a pronounced black eye leftover from the senseless attack that claimed five lives and injured another 18 people in Colorado Springs. The injuries are reportedly from the brave actions of patrons, including Army vet Richard Fierro, who said he tackled the gunman, ripped his handgun away, and repeatedly pistol whipped him, leaving them both covered in blood until cops arrived. Fierro said a club performer also kicked Aldrich with her high heel as she ran by him. Aldrich appeared in court via video for the first time Wednesday, slumped over in a wheelchair in a jumpsuit. On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers described the actions of Fierro and a second bystander, who potentially saved dozens of lives, as nothing short of heroic.Read it at ABC News
Idaho Cops Address Rumor That Slain University Student Had a Stalker
Cops in Idaho said Wednesday that there is no evidence to substantiate rumors circulating that slain university student Kaylee Goncalves, 21, had a stalker in her final months alive. Moscow PD Captain Roger Lanier said detectives have parsed through “hundreds of pieces of information” about the stalker theory but no person of interest has been identified. The captain said detectives are continuing to investigate the rumor, however, acknowledging they’d received tips from people close to Goncalves who said she’d spoke of a potential stalker. Lanier conceded in a Wednesday press conference that new details in the investigation are sparse. He begged the community to continue calling in tips that may help the stalling investigation, which has been shrouded in mystery ever since Goncalves and three of her roommates were found stabbed to death in their beds on Nov. 13.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Former Weatherman Lands Behind Bars For Elaborate Scheme To Scam Millions While Pretending To Be A Spy
For years, Garrison Courtney pretended to be a covert officer of the CIA, secretly raking in millions of dollars from unsuspecting members of the intelligence and defense communities who believed the former weatherman was a talented spy. But Courtney’s web of lies would come crashing down in 2020 when he...
blavity.com
Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate
A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
Andre Bing Video Shows Walmart Mass Shooter Joking With Colleagues
Bing, a Walmart employee since 2010, opened fire inside the store in Chesapeake, Virginia.
A Texas attorney told his pregnant wife the water he gave her was cloudy because of dirty pipes, court docs say. He was later indicted for slipping an abortion drug in her drinks.
The wife of Mason Herring, a Houston attorney, began refusing other drinks that he offered her after she became suspicious, court documents said.
Bystander Video Disputes Police’s Version of Derrick Kittling’s Killing, Attorneys Say
Attorneys for the family of Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy earlier this month, say they’ve seen bystander footage of the encounter that challenges the police’s official version of what happened. According to Rapides Parish police in Alexandria,...
Drag dancer stomped on the Colorado Club Q gunman with high heels, according to an Army veteran who tackled and disarmed the shooter
Richard M. Fierro told The New York Times that club patrons — and a dancer — helped him disarm the gunman who killed five people.
BBC
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket
A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies
A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
Youngest Victim in Walmart Mass Shooting, 16, Identified as Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron
The youngest victim in the Walmart mass shooting that killed six in Chesapeake, Virginia has been identified as 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron, whose identity had previously been withheld since he’s a minor. Chavez-Barron was an employee at the Walmart Supercenter when he was killed by 31-year-old Andre Bing, who killed at least six people and injured six more before taking his own life Tuesday. Chavez-Barron’s family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night by the store’s entrance to honor his memory. He was an 11th grade honors student who loved building with Legos and an “excellent” big brother, according to a GoFundMe created by his family.Following a vigil last night honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting, Chesapeake Police are releasing the name of the juvenile victim. It is with great sadness that we confirm 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake was the juvenile victim in this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/l90Y1GPPe7— City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 25, 2022 Read it at NBC News
Gun show loophole
The so-called gun show loophole refers to the legal exemption that allows private sellers, such as gun show vendors, to sell weapons without conducting background checks. While federally licensed gun sellers must run background checks, not all sellers must be licensed. Those sales are known as the secondary market. The Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2021 was introduced in the U.S. House in 2021, but has yet to proceed out of committee.
A man subdued the Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooter by stealing one of his weapons and beating him with it, mayor says
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said at least one bystander at the Club Q shooting performed an "incredible act of heroism."
NBC News
547K+
Followers
61K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0