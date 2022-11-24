ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Water companies accused of illegally dumping raw sewage at UK swimming spots

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDtYO_0jLrJKiz00

New data indicates that water companies in the UK are making “dry spills”: illegally discharging sewage into rivers and seas during dry weather.

Pumping raw sewage into the environment is permitted only when firms are dealing with “unusually heavy rainfall”, but analysis by campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) suggests the law has been ignored by water companies, with firms pumping raw sewage into rivers and seas during dry weather.

In total, 146 dry spills were detected over the past year, from October 2021 to September 2022.

To reach their figures, the organisation carried out analysis of sewage discharge alerts by water companies and meteorological data, which it said indicated that sewage discharges occurred in “multiple instances” when there was no rain recorded.

During the year this happened “at least 146 times at a conservative estimate”, it said.

Of these 146 spills, 95 of them (65 per cent), were at locations where water quality is usually classified as “excellent”.

Southern Water was responsible for four times as many dry spills as the next worst offender, South West Water.

Between October 2021 and September 2022, SAS issued a total of 9,216 sewage pollution alerts via its Safer Seas & Rivers Service (SSRS), which covers more than 450 beach and river spots across the UK and is designed to help the public make informed decisions about where and when they swim, surf or paddle.

A quarter (2,053) of these sewage alerts were during the 2022 bathing season.

The figures come as SAS releases its annual water quality report.

Amy Slack, head of campaigns and policy at SAS, said: “Over the last year, the UK public has made clear their disgust at what’s happening to our rivers and seas, and yet water companies continue to pollute at will. It’s especially alarming to uncover evidence of potentially illegal activity by water companies in the form of dry spills, which are not permitted under current regulations. Shareholders and CEOs are unashamedly profiteering off pollution.”

She said the government’s failure to make sewage dumping illegal, and instead implement rules that would compel water companies to invest £56bn over 25 years in a long-term programme to tackle storm sewage discharges by 2050, was letting polluting firms off the hook.

She said: “The government is complicit in the sewage scandal, failing to enforce and strengthen regulations to protect the health of the UK’s waterways and the health of its citizens. Politicians are simply kicking the can down the road, legitimising sewage pollution for the next 27 years through the sewage action plan published this summer.

“It’s high time the government stepped up and took real action to curb the destructive and selfish behaviour of the water companies responsible for this literal s****storm.”

Elsewhere in SAS’s annual report, the team analysed data from 720 sickness reports submitted via the SSRS.

The data revealed that more than a third (39 per cent) of sickness cases correlated to sewage discharge alerts, and 63 per cent of cases that were reported to doctors were attributed to poor water quality.

The organisation said its findings “make a mockery of the categorisation system for designated bathing waters in the UK”.

More than half (55 per cent) of the sickness reports submitted related to instances of swimming at locations classified as “excellent” under the current testing regime.

The SAS claimed its sickness data “is proof of the detrimental effect that the sewage scandal is having on our health”.

The most common illness reported by people who got sick after swimming in rivers or the sea was gastroenteritis, with two in three people reporting symptoms associated with the condition.

Ear, nose and throat infections were common too, with respiratory, skin and urinary tract infections also reported.

Human sewage contains bacteria and viruses that have previously grown inside another person, making them particularly threatening to humans.

Some of the pathogens commonly found in raw sewage include campylobacter, salmonella, E. coli, listeria, norovirus and rotavirus, according to waste services and cleaning company The Safe Group.

Ms Slack added: “Surfers Against Sewage has been campaigning on water quality for the last three decades, making it abundantly clear to water companies that their actions are detrimental to both environmental and public health.

“Yet water companies are still choosing to pour sewage into the ocean and rivers across the country, making us quite literally sick of sewage.”

A Southern Water spokesperson told The Independent : “SAS has been asked to share its full report prior to publication a number of times, but to no avail, so it is very challenging to respond to specific data points in the report without the full information.

“Storm releases, which go a long way to reducing the impact of the type of flooding we have seen recently, and which are permitted by the Environment Agency, reduced by nearly 50 per cent this year compared to last, in part due to a dry summer. We’re investing £2bn to improve environmental performance and further reduce their use, by increasing storage capacity and working with partners to reduce the rain run-off entering the system.

“Our data on storm overflows, including unconsented spills, is submitted to the Environment Agency. Our annual bathing water update details how we are working to create healthier rivers and seas. This improvement is being achieved through record additional investment to reduce pollution and prevent flooding, industry-leading monitoring and transparency on spill reporting, and the exploration of innovative, nature-based and engineering solutions.”

A Defra spokesperson defended the government’s record on tackling the issue.

They told The Independent : “We are going further and faster than any other government to protect and enhance the health of our rivers, lakes and seas.

“Our Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan has brought in strict targets on sewage pollution and will require water companies to deliver the largest infrastructure programme in their history to tackle storm sewage discharges – a £56 billion capital investment over 25 years.

“We have been clear that water companies cannot profit from environmental damage. Through increased monitoring and transparency, driven by government, the regulators have launched the largest criminal and civil investigations into water company sewage treatment works ever. Regulators will use all options for robust enforcement action and will continue to prioritise action to protect bathing waters and high priority nature sites.”

The Independent has also contacted South West Water for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Reservoirs filling rapidly in deluge but hosepipe bans remain

The Autumn deluge has seen reservoir levels rise rapidly, according to water companies, but some parts of the UK remain under a hosepipe ban.In July and August, reservoirs across the north of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but the region is still officially classed as in drought.The firm said reservoir levels rose by 19% in the last...
BBC

Welsh Water upgrade at Weobley treatment plant nearly complete

Work to upgrade a wastewater treatment plant as part of moves to clean up the River Wye is nearing completion. Welsh Water says its £3.5m upgrade of the plant in Weobley, Herefordshire, will be completed early in 2023. It said the plant already treated wastewater it received to a...
BBC

Wild swimmers are getting sick from sewage, campaigners say

Wild swimmers are increasingly getting sick from sewage pumped into rivers and seas, according to an environmental charity. Photographer Alexander Ward had no idea he was putting himself at risk when he entered the River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire last September. He was taking photos of wild swimmers for a...
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished

A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
The Independent

Bishop told congregation they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t buy his £91 protection kits

A preacher who sold bogus £91 kits to ward off coronavirus warned his flock they could die if they didn’t buy them, a court has heard.Bishop Climate Wiseman, 47, who preaches at the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, South London, claimed the kits could cure Covid-19 sufferers and prevent people contracting the illness.The faith healer has gone on trial accused of one count of fraud and two counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice over the year between 23 March 2020 and 24 March 2021.He claimed his mixture, made from cedarwood, hyssop oil and olive oil, had cured at least 10...
The Independent

Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges

Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Daily Mail

Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants

Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland

TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
The Independent

Terrified locals flee as chemical factory blast rocks homes and buildings in northern China

Terrified locals fled from homes and buildings after a chemical factory explosion sent shockwaves through a city in northern China.Footage shows residents and workers escaping onto the streets of Taiyuan city, Shanxi province, following the powerful blast at the Shanxi Jiangyang chemical plant on 21 November.The explosion shattered glass windows in nearby residences, with a mushroom cloud of smoke visible as a fire ripped through the facility.In recent years, China has seen a string of increasingly frequent industrial accidents believed to be due to lax safety protocols and corruption among enforcing officers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Workers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaWorkers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaThick smoke billows into air as deadly blaze engulfs factory in central China
The Guardian

100 people arrested in UK’s biggest fraud investigation

More than 100 people have been arrested in the UK’s biggest ever fraud operation, which brought down a website police describe as a “one-stop spoofing shop” used by scammers to steal tens of millions of pounds from Britons via fake bank phone calls. It is estimated that...
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy