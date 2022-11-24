Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Police arrest man found in stolen car with loaded gun in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught in a stolen car with a loaded handgun, Portland Police said. Officers with the bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team pulled over a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen, the bureau said Monday. They took a man into custody on multiple...
Man, 49, identified as Parkrose neighborhood shooting victim
The 49-year-old man shot and killed in Portland's Parkrose neighborhood on Wednesday night has been identified.
Man sentenced to prison for kidnapping 9-month-old child, stealing van
The 25-year-old man accused of stealing a minivan that had a 9-month-old seated inside was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
KATU.com
Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
kptv.com
Bar patrons beatdown armed robber in NE Portland, suspect in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in the hospital after he allegedly attempted an armed robbery at a bar in northeast Portland just after midnight on Saturday and was taken down by patrons before officers arrived, according to police. Jared Berglund manages a bar just a couple doors down...
Reports: Double homicide victims were suspect's wife, her sister
The suspect was previously arrested for violent crimes and released pending trial. He was under GPS monitoring. The two victims in the Nov. 16 double homicide in the Scholls area were the wife of the suspect and her sister, according to news reports and a statement from a state legislator. Police responded to the 23000 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, in unincorporated Washington County, just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. They found two victims dead outside the home and one person, the suspect, with life-threatening injuries suffered "from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to a...
KATU.com
Man found dead inside burning structure in North Portland, homicide detectives say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a burning structure near the Willamette River in North Portland on Sunday night. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 6 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 900 block of North Thunderbird Way. After putting out the fire, crews found a man’s body inside the structure.
kptv.com
Suspect allegedly involved in multiple Hillsboro thefts arrested
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested an organized retail theft suspect on Saturday in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested the suspect with $1,200 of stolen merchandise. They did not say exactly where the merchandise was taken from. Officers said during the investigation, they learned the suspect was...
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and more
Photo by(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Torture attack sent Portland teen to jail; Oregon criminal justice reform got him and others out
Wearing a pin-striped suit and pink tie, Blue Kalmbach looked nothing like the sullen, swoop-haired 15-year-old who carved a swastika into the forehead of a fellow teen in a Southeast Portland shed in February 2014. Kalmbach and two accomplices also beat the boy and fired a pellet gun at his...
KATU.com
Police arrest man accused of Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested the man that is allegedly responsible for one of the overnight homicides from this week. Authorities charged Teddy Wayne Hall Senior, 63, with murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood homicide. PAST COVERAGE | Two were killed...
kptv.com
‘We were just talking to him’: 2 Portland men find their brother just after hit, injured by car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old Portland man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Portland on Sunday. Joshua Gourneau’s family said he was crossing the street at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at about 6 p.m. His older brothers, Matthew Gourneau...
KXL
A Man Walks Into A Bar… And Finds Robbing It Is No Joke
Have you noticed? No one ever calls it vigilantism when a righteous beat down sends a bad guy to the emergency room?. I can offer a great example from Saturday night…a story you’ve likely heard today. But let me point out what you’re NOT hearing. If you...
Body found in shipping container after Portland fire
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a converted shipping container following a blaze in Portland's Lloyd District Sunday evening.
kptv.com
1 out of a home after apartment fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters put out a fire at an upstairs apartment unit in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. PF&R said just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Star Krest apartments in the 300 block of Southeast 126th Avenue. They said access was difficult from the south, so all but the first fire engine entered from East Burnside Street. The fire was put out by the first arriving engine.
kptv.com
2 dead after 3 overnight shootings in Portland, 1 suspect arrested
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were investigating two deaths following three shootings late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive in the Parkrose neighborhood of northeast Portland for reports of a shooting near a 7-11.
KATU.com
Vacant house in Kelso catches fire for second this year, officials investigating
KELSO, Wash. — A vacant house in Kelso, for the second time this year, caught fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 6th Street. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire on the back side of the house.
Crossfire from shootout paralyzes 18-year-old woman in North Portland
Aile Izaguirre and her boyfriend, Elijah Ford, both 18, had just moved into a North Portland apartment together on Saturday. Ford’s mother, Joyl Sartin, had helped them get situated and left the couple that night with boxes still left to be unpacked. She told them to be safe. But...
Portland homicides set record at 93 as shootings continue
Along the fence at Southeast Portland’s Cora Park Apartments, someone tied a collection of flowers to a broken tree branch and tucked an “R.I.P.” wish amid the colorful blooms. A hand-drawn pink heart adorned one of the fence planks. The modest memorial stuck out in the gloom...
americanmilitarynews.com
Washington man charged after allegedly leading police on chase with stolen lawn mower
An Eatonville man is charged after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase last week towing a stolen flatbed trailer and a lawn mower. The suspect eventually met up with a relative of the equipment’s owner, but said the relative said he wasn’t connected to the crime.
