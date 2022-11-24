Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courtsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Costco Announces Opening of New StoreBryan DijkhuizenRoseville, CA
Related
Fox40
Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
Shed fire spreads to home and RV in Antelope
ANTELOPE - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Antelope early Monday morning. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, just after 1:30 a.m., the fire broke out in a shed and spread to a home and an RV. The address of the single-story home is 3048 Angus Way, which is near Scotland Drive. No injuries were reported. Firefighters have not said how they think the fire started.
KCRA.com
When and where holiday shoppers can find free parking in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping is underway, and that also means more free parking options in Sacramento as the city aims to make it convenient for people to support local businesses with its holiday parking program. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, drivers are not required to pay at...
Video shows wrong way driver along Highway 99 North of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Video shows an alleged DUI driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 on Nov. 25. The California Highway Patrol responded to reports about a driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 near Elverta Road in the early morning hours. CHP spotted the vehicle...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Marysville Head-On Collision Causes Major Injuries
A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles occurred in Marysville on November 24, injuring three people. The collision occurred around 1:55 p.m. on northbound S.R. 70 just south of Chandler Road. One of the vehicles involved in the accident ended up crashing into a pole, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Propane truck collision shuts down roadway in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU). According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County. CAL FIRE […]
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
West Sacramento woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly Highway 160 accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a deadly accident on SR-160. According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on SR-160 just north of SR-12. A CHP accident report says a 20-year-old West Sacramento woman was driving her...
Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI.
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Woodland (Woodland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the area of County Road 32A between Mace Boulevard and County Road 105. According to the authorities, a Ford was driving at a high speed on Interstate 80 towards Mace Boulevard when it veered off the roadway and crashed.
CBS News
Bicyclist killed after crossing into lane of oncoming vehicle east of Oakdale, CHP says
OAKDALE — A bicyclist was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle along Highway 120 east of Oakdale, authorities said Friday. The California Highway Patrol Sonora said the collision happened at around 10:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Tulloch Dam Road, which is located south of Lake Tulloch and just over the border into Tuolumne County.
Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Mysterious white powder found in neighborhoods near Martinez Refinery
Contra Costa County Health officials are working to determine the source of a white powdery substance, found in neighborhoods near the Martinez Refining Company on Pacheco Boulevard Friday morning. "It was on my car, it was on my house, in my boat, and in my gazebo. Everywhere," said Martinez resident...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
acwa.com
Adapting to California’s “Weather Whiplash” with Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations
Yuba Water Agency’s Director of Resource Planning John James recently penned this blog for the Northern California Water Association. Read the blog below or in full layout here. California already has one of the most variable climates in the United States, and it’s getting more extreme. Our “weather...
goldcountrymedia.com
Old Town Auburn hosts Old Town Christmas
Holiday shopping and Christmas traditions continue this season in Auburn with the Old Town Christmas scheduled on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. The Old Town Auburn Business Association hosts the street-fair style community gathering that includes live music, food, photo ops with Santa and a curated artisan market. The evening...
1 person dead after vehicle flips over into ditch in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One person has died in Solano County between Vacaville and Dixon after the vehicle they were in flipped over into a ditch.At around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities received the report of a vehicle that had left the road and flipped over into a ditch in a rural area near Clark and Hawkins roads, the CHP says. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead. Clark Road to Pitt School Road was closed in both directions due to law enforcement activity. Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.No further information has been released.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Sacramento International Airport, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle near the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, around 7:46 p.m., firefighters received reports of a person being hit by a vehicle near the airport on Bayou Way. Firefighters said that they […]
villagelife.com
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury
An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
Comments / 0