Elk Grove, CA

Fox40

Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
CBS Sacramento

Shed fire spreads to home and RV in Antelope

ANTELOPE - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Antelope early Monday morning. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, just after 1:30 a.m., the fire broke out in a shed and spread to a home and an RV. The address of the single-story home is 3048 Angus Way, which is near Scotland Drive. No injuries were reported. Firefighters have not said how they think the fire started. 
ANTELOPE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Marysville Head-On Collision Causes Major Injuries

A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles occurred in Marysville on November 24, injuring three people. The collision occurred around 1:55 p.m. on northbound S.R. 70 just south of Chandler Road. One of the vehicles involved in the accident ended up crashing into a pole, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

Propane truck collision shuts down roadway in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU). According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County. CAL FIRE […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mysterious white powder found in neighborhoods near Martinez Refinery

Contra Costa County Health officials are working to determine the source of a white powdery substance, found in neighborhoods near the Martinez Refining Company on Pacheco Boulevard Friday morning. "It was on my car, it was on my house, in my boat, and in my gazebo. Everywhere," said Martinez resident...
MARTINEZ, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Old Town Auburn hosts Old Town Christmas

Holiday shopping and Christmas traditions continue this season in Auburn with the Old Town Christmas scheduled on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. The Old Town Auburn Business Association hosts the street-fair style community gathering that includes live music, food, photo ops with Santa and a curated artisan market. The evening...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person dead after vehicle flips over into ditch in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY - One person has died in Solano County between Vacaville and Dixon after the vehicle they were in flipped over into a ditch.At around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities received the report of a vehicle that had left the road and flipped over into a ditch in a rural area near Clark and Hawkins roads, the CHP says. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead. Clark Road to Pitt School Road was closed in both directions due to law enforcement activity. Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.No further information has been released.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
villagelife.com

El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury

An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

