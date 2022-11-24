Marinette County winter operations policy outlined

MARINETTE—In order to minimize material, equipment and overtime costs the Marinette County Highway Department performs snow plowing operations during normal work hours (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.), according to Highway Commissioner Eric Burmeister.

However, there are times when limiting plowing between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday is not reasonable without compromising public safety, he continued. When inclement weather dictates the necessity to work outside normal business hours the Highway Department will use the following guidelines:

• As a general rule, the Highway Department will make every attempt to keep the county major collector highways and state highways passable at a reasonable and prudent speed utilizing available staffing during the time when a majority of the public will be at or traveling to/from work/school (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Monday through Friday.

• If through the night there is ice accumulation, substantial snowfall or if wind causes substantial drifting of snow, plowing operations will begin usually around 4 a.m. so that at least one round of plowing can be completed by 6 a.m. At the end of the normal Highway Department work day, if snowfall is minimal or has quit completely and drifting is minimal, snow plowing operations will cease until the beginning of the following day after the trucks have completed their final road passes.

• If however, there is significant snowfall or significant drifting the Highway Department will continue plowing operations until approximately 8 p.m. After 8 p.m. the Highway Department will begin an operational recovery period so that the plow operators are well rested to begin plowing again the next morning. This operational recovery period is for the safety of all.

• We suggest that traveling during inclement weather be kept to an absolute minimum especially after dark. On Saturday, Sunday and holidays snow plowing operations will take place between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.