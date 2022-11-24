ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC teachers may soon get pay raise, tentative agreement reached

By Anna-Lysa Gayle
DC News Now
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More than 5,000 DCPS educators could soon see a raise — and more. On Wednesday, the Washington Teachers’ union reached a tentative agreement with the city after months of back and forth.

“With a 12 percent increase in salary over four years and a 4 percent retention bonus, this agreement provides our educators with competitive raises that will help the District to retain and attract the best talent for our schools,” the city and union said in a joint statement

Backpay is also expected as part of the agreement.

Petition for fair teacher contract delivered to Mayor’s office

“Given inflation and all the struggles that we went through during the pandemic, I do think retroactive pay and a raise is fair,” teacher Laura Fuchs said.

Fuchs has been a high school history teacher and union member since 2007. She is waiting to see the fine print in the contract.

Fuchs said she hopes it will also keep many protections for teachers.

“There’s always a give and take, that’s fair, but we’re not paying too steep a price for this increase and we’ll only know once we see what it actually says,” she said.

Comments / 4

Craig Hines
5d ago

it's a shame the way they treat the DC teachers and you have a melanated sister Mary browser in charge there's no teacher should ever have to fight to get a pay raise they already underpaid as it is they should be more appreciative and respected Big ups to you teachers I I hope you win all your negotiations in the future.

Reply
3
 

DC News Now

