Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Doreen Joy Grant
Doreen Joy Grant, 64, Pipestone, formerly of Grand Rapids, Mich. died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Pipestone. Visitation will follow from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of...
pipestonestar.com
Model farm is newest museum exhibit
A hand-made replica of an actual farm is now on display at the Pipestone County Museum. Cornie “Sparky” DeRuyter, who died in 2019, made the model farm to look like the farm owned by his parents, Dick and Lena DeRuyter, when he was a teenager. The actual farm was located near Ruthton.
Comments / 0