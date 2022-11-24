A hand-made replica of an actual farm is now on display at the Pipestone County Museum. Cornie “Sparky” DeRuyter, who died in 2019, made the model farm to look like the farm owned by his parents, Dick and Lena DeRuyter, when he was a teenager. The actual farm was located near Ruthton.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO