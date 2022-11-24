BALTIMORE -- The Salvation Army in Baltimore County had one of its red kettles stolen on Monday.Luckily, the charitable organization got its kettle back.WJZ spoke to one of the workers who saw it all happen.When people hear the bells ringing, they know a Salvation Army red kettle is somewhere nearby."The general idea of giving money to give back," bellringer Lesline Linecker said. "That's the part I like… It's helping raise money for the kids that are underprivileged and anybody, really, that needs to help. All they have to do is ask. Don't steal."Linecker said he was getting ready to start...

RANDALLSTOWN, MD ・ 27 MINUTES AGO