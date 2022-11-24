Pushing for sustainability: North Dakota grant program
NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — If you’re a farmer, and you have an idea to make farming more sustainable, there’s a program for you to join.
The North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program provides competitive grants for innovative ideas from farmers and ranchers.
All you have to do is submit a grant proposal to explore sustainable agriculture solutions to problems on the farm or ranch.
Applications are open now until Thursday, December 1.
$15,000 dollars are available per farmer who applies and gets a grant.
To apply, or for more information, click here .
