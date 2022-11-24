Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities reported on Monday that an inmate from Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died Sunday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said that 70-year-old Necdet Canbaz died Sunday, Nov. 27. NDCS said that Canbaz was serving a life sentence on charges out of Douglas County that...
iheart.com
Nebraska Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies In Prison
(Tecumseh, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend is dead. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 70-year-old Necdet Canbaz died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution Sunday. Canbaz was convicted of first-degree murder in Douglas County 1999. He was accused of running over and killing 29-year-old Deborah Peralta in 1998. His cause of death hasn't been determined and will be investigated by a grand jury.
klkntv.com
70-year-old Nebraska inmate who brutally killed woman dies serving life sentence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, authorities said. Necdet Canbaz, 70, was serving a life sentence since July 9, 1999. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Douglas County. Court records...
Warrant issued for man accused of kidnapping Nebraska woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
KETV.com
'We need to hit the panic button," Metro law enforcement agencies report low staffing levels
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement agencies sound the alarm on what they describe as critically low staffing. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it negotiated a new contract to try and combat losses to other agencies. Meantime, the Omaha police union said it's expecting a record number of...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
KETV.com
Man charged with kidnapping in case of missing woman, Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Aldrick Scott in relation to missing Omaha woman, Cari Allen. A criminal complaint charges 47-year-old Aldrick Scott with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony. The complaint alleges Scott kidnapped Allen, 43, on Nov. 20. Allen...
WOWT
Suspect in Omaha woman’s death appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One suspect in the murder of an Omaha woman appears in court for the first time. Cameron Foster, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder relating to the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6. Foster appeared in court Monday and was formally charged with first-degree...
KETV.com
Missing woman leads investigators to 'multiple areas' across Douglas County
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Investigators are searching multiple locations across Douglas County for a woman who went missing last weekend. The search for Cari Allen is now leading local, state, and federal officials to places, which include a landfill in Bennington. Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says investigators are...
doniphanherald.com
Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman
A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
1011now.com
Northwest Lincoln business owner arrested for suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a northwest Lincoln business owner they believe is involved in catalytic converter thefts. Sunday morning, around 7:15 a.m., officers served a search warrant at Victory Auto, near 14th and Cornhusker Highway. LPD said the search warrant was in regards to an...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha teen who fatally shot best friend in March pleads no contest to manslaughter
OMAHA — An Omaha teen who fatally shot his best friend — by pulling the trigger of a rifle thinking it was unloaded — has pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Blake W. Miller, 19, entered a plea of no contest last week to the only charge he faced, manslaughter.
KCJJ
Nebraska man facing several charges from alleged Friday night assault
A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.
WIBW
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.
News Channel Nebraska
Three men were arrested for auto theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested three men for reportedly stealing a vehicle. LPD said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Otoe at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of suspicious people. Officers said the caller reported seeing unknown males getting out of a...
KETV.com
Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces arson charge
A Fremont man was arrested Thanksgiving night for third-degree arson. Fremont police were dispatched to a business on Military Avenue and Broad Street regarding a dumpster fire. The Fremont Fire Department requested the Fremont Police Department assist in the arson investigation. As a result of the probe, Philip Fabinski, 64,...
News Channel Nebraska
Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
klin.com
Theft Of Credit Card From Vehicle Leads To Lincoln Man’s Arrest
A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested around 11:20 Sunday night following an investigation into a larceny from a vehicle October 23rd near 76th and Old Cheney. “The victim found that approximately $3,300 in fraudulent charges on a credit card that was stolen from his vehicle as a result of that larceny,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
Comments / 2