Douglas County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities reported on Monday that an inmate from Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died Sunday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said that 70-year-old Necdet Canbaz died Sunday, Nov. 27. NDCS said that Canbaz was serving a life sentence on charges out of Douglas County that...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies In Prison

(Tecumseh, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend is dead. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 70-year-old Necdet Canbaz died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution Sunday. Canbaz was convicted of first-degree murder in Douglas County 1999. He was accused of running over and killing 29-year-old Deborah Peralta in 1998. His cause of death hasn't been determined and will be investigated by a grand jury.
TECUMSEH, NE
North Platte Post

Warrant issued for man accused of kidnapping Nebraska woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
TOPEKA, KS
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Man charged with kidnapping in case of missing woman, Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Aldrick Scott in relation to missing Omaha woman, Cari Allen. A criminal complaint charges 47-year-old Aldrick Scott with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony. The complaint alleges Scott kidnapped Allen, 43, on Nov. 20. Allen...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Suspect in Omaha woman’s death appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One suspect in the murder of an Omaha woman appears in court for the first time. Cameron Foster, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder relating to the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6. Foster appeared in court Monday and was formally charged with first-degree...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
OMAHA, NE
KCJJ

Nebraska man facing several charges from alleged Friday night assault

A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.
IOWA CITY, IA
WIBW

Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Three men were arrested for auto theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested three men for reportedly stealing a vehicle. LPD said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Otoe at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of suspicious people. Officers said the caller reported seeing unknown males getting out of a...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces arson charge

A Fremont man was arrested Thanksgiving night for third-degree arson. Fremont police were dispatched to a business on Military Avenue and Broad Street regarding a dumpster fire. The Fremont Fire Department requested the Fremont Police Department assist in the arson investigation. As a result of the probe, Philip Fabinski, 64,...
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klin.com

Theft Of Credit Card From Vehicle Leads To Lincoln Man’s Arrest

A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested around 11:20 Sunday night following an investigation into a larceny from a vehicle October 23rd near 76th and Old Cheney. “The victim found that approximately $3,300 in fraudulent charges on a credit card that was stolen from his vehicle as a result of that larceny,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
LINCOLN, NE

