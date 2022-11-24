ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FOX54 News

Birmingham police, FBI, ATF investigating after suspicious backpack found outside synagogue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating after a suspicious package was left outside a Birmingham synagogue. There was a heavy police presence at Temple Beth-El Friday after synagogue security personnel noticed an unattended backpack. The Birmingham bomb squad responded, and in light of the recent wave of anti-semitic hate nationwide, the FBI and ATF were also called in.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Huntsville, AL
