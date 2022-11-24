Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Related
Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk inside Franklin hospital
A deputy U.S. marshal was arrested over the weekend, accused of being drunk while armed at a hospital in Franklin.
Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees. The suspect is described as a tall, […]
WAVY News 10
Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing car
Deputies seeking Gates Co. woman accused of stealing …. Chesapeake’s mayor discusses mass shooting; council approves …. Mayor Rick West is emotional thinking about the past week. Read more: https://bit.ly/3F71X8H. Full ceremony: Chesapeake honors victims of Walmart …. The City of Chesapeake held a vigil Monday evening to honor...
WAVY News 10
City of Chesapeake to honor victims of Walmart mass shooting Monday
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. City of Chesapeake to honor victims of Walmart mass …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. WAVY News 10. Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …
Accused serial ABC store burglar in Norfolk arrested after crashing stolen vehicle amid escape
A serial ABC store burglar was arrested over the weekend in Norfolk.
1 injured in shooting on Thoreau Circle in York
Authorities say one person was injured following a shooting in the Tab area York County.
WAVY News 10
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident …. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10. Man in custody...
WAVY News 10
VBCPS bus driver fired for allegedly driving students while intoxicated
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- Virginia Beach City Public Schools has fired a school bus driver for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated. 10 On Your Side is not reporting the driver’s name because there are no criminal charges filed yet in the case. According to court documents,...
Man dead following shooting on 37th St in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 11:49 p.m. in the 900 block of 37th Street.
WAVY News 10
Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake …. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Chesapeake’s mayor discusses mass shooting; council approves …. Mayor Rick West is emotional thinking about the past week.
Will Walmart reopen? FBI, Chesapeake PD wrap up crime scene investigation following mass shooting
The City of Chesapeake sent out a tweet on Friday saying the FBI and the Chesapeake Police Departments Forensic Unit have completed their crime scene investigation
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB
Chesapeake’s mayor discusses mass shooting; council approves …. Mayor Rick West is emotional thinking about the past week. Full ceremony: Chesapeake honors victims of Walmart …. The City of Chesapeake held a vigil Monday evening to honor the victims killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart. Read more:...
Man in custody following barricade situation on Catina Way in Newport News
According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a domestic assault around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Catina Way.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
With no regrets, Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick prepares to retire from public life
After January 1, John Paige takes the helm in Ward 4, where Riddick has served for 30 years.
WAVY News 10
Driver dies after crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver died after a crash Monday afternoon on Shore Drive at Fort Story in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach police announced just after 1:30 p.m. that they were responding to the crash and that all eastbound and westbound lanes at Fort Story were closed. The crash happened around 1 p.m.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Police find man with dementia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
Comments / 0