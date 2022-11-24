Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Basswood Place near Stratford Street in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Trauma Hawk was called to fly the...
wflx.com
Alleged Thanksgiving burglary investigated at Lantana grocery store
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after burglars allegedly broke into a Latin grocery store on Thanksgiving and stole cash and valuables. "This store is home," Joseph Abdin told WPTV. His dad's Caribbean market in Lantana has been in the family for almost 20 years. "This is my...
wflx.com
Man stabbed to death in gated community; suspect sought
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed someone in a gated community in Hobe Sound. Sheriff's spokeswoman Christine Weiss said deputies were called to a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Saturday at a home in the Preserve of Hobe Sound off Sea Branch Boulevard.
wflx.com
Triple shooting on I-95 injures man, woman, girl in Broward County
Three people were taken to a hospital after a Sunday night shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County, the sheriff's office said. The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on I-95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exit. The Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale...
wflx.com
Austin Harrouff murder trial starts Monday in Martin County
The trial will begin Monday for the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of one of the victims back in 2016. It’s been six years since Austin Harrouff, a former student at Florida State University, was charged with first-degree murder for killing Michelle Mishcon and John Stevens.
wflx.com
Austin Harrouff found not guilty by reason of insanity
A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Martin County couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim's face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity...
wflx.com
Missing Riviera Beach boy, 10, with autism drowns, police say
Riviera Beach police said a 10-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend drowned in a body of water in his community. Tahfin Chowdhury, who had autism and was non-verbal, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. After an exhaustive search, police said Monday that...
wflx.com
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man at a home inside a gated community in Hobe Sound. Chief Deputy John Budensiek said Jared Diaz and his girlfriend were visiting the victim's home at the Preserve of Hobe Sound on Saturday afternoon.
wflx.com
$50K reward offered after letter carrier robbed in Delray Beach
Two men are sought after a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service was robbed earlier this month in Delray Beach. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the incident occurred Nov. 19 near 4355 Village Drive. The two robbers are described as short Black men who were about 18-22...
wflx.com
PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted in car burglaries in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office need the public's help identifying three individuals wanted in burglaries at a mobile home park in West Palm Beach. The burglaries took place on Oct. 29 between midnight and 4:30 a.m. at the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park on Haverhill Road, just north of Okeechobee Boulevard.
wflx.com
Riviera Beach child with autism drowning marks 9th in Florida
Sunday's drowning in Riviera Beach now marks the 88th child to have drowned across the state of Florida in 2022, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families. DCF said at least nine of those children were diagnosed with autism. Riviera Beach police said the child who drowned is...
wflx.com
Person bitten by shark at Martin County beach
Authorities said a person was bitten by a shark at a Martin County beach on Sunday. Deputy Chief Michael Ewing of the Jupiter Island Public Safety Department said the agency responded to a shark bite injury at the Hobe Sound public beach around 1 p.m. The patient was treated by...
wflx.com
40-year-old motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Friday evening. The accident happened on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. Police said the the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red light striking Nicholas Baccari, sending his motorcycle into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a Hyundai Elantra.
wflx.com
Police call off search for missing 10-year-old boy
Police have called off the search for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Riviera Beach. Riviera Beach police said Tahfin Chowdhury had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Turtle Cay community. Police told WPTV they are investigating a drowning in the same community, but they didn't...
wflx.com
5 arrested in Thanksgiving weekend catalytic converter thefts
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with what deputies are calling a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation in St. Lucie County. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies said the suspects, who traveled from North Carolina, are responsible for about 180 catalytic converter thefts near the 2600 block of Center Road in Fort Pierce during the Thanksgiving weekend.
wflx.com
Crews search for Port St. Lucie boy who fell off boat in Central Florida
Rescue crews in Polk County are searching for a 9-year-old Port St. Lucie boy who fell from a boat while on a lake this past weekend. The Polk County Sheriff's Office along with multiple other agencies are scouring Lake Annie south of the town of Dundee for the child. Authorities...
wflx.com
Possible rail worker strike sparks supply concerns for Palm Beach businesses
A dispute on wages and contracts among the railroad industry, could leave workers and freight deliveries on hold. “It’s the next potential nightmare and we watch it, we follow the stories and we hope for the best,” said John Giasullo, owner of Classic Cars of Palm Beach. Giasullo...
wflx.com
Independently owned shops highlighted on Small Business Saturday
On Saturday, the spotlight was on those businesses owned by friends and neighbors, the ones that help keep our community thriving. “Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, are the kickoff for our season,” said Maria Mercado, owner of Lola Chiq. “It is kind of like an indicator for how the consumer is going to behave during the start of the holiday season and onto our season here in Palm Beach.”
wflx.com
Willie Taggart fired after 3 seasons at Florida Atlantic
Willie Taggart is out at Florida Atlantic. FAU athletic director Brian White announced Saturday that Taggart has been fired, only hours after the Owls capped a third consecutive five-win season with a 32-31 overtime loss to Western Kentucky at home. "This evening, we made a change in leadership with the...
