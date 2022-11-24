So, were you brave enough to mix it up with the masses on Friday and do a little Black Friday shopping in pursuit of this year's must-have booming bargains?. I went out against my better judgment with my wife on Friday morning around 6:30. We hit the Mall and several department stores over the next few hours. And I am happy to say that I am still alive to talk about it. We didn't see any fights between holiday shoppers, nor did anyone try and steal anything out of our shopping cart, or rip anything out of our hands.

