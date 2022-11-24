Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Christmas at the Castle embraces holidays at Sanford Hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The spirit of Christmas is returning to the Sanford Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, November 29. Christmas at the Castle will take place on the front lawn of the hospital with a tree lighting ceremony, refreshments, and entertainment.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Luverne community eagerly awaiting new child care center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Luverne city leaders have already purchased and hope to soon renovate a childcare center that would be able to support up to 186 kids. “Lack of daycare is your number one economic development roadblock if you don’t have daycare you don’t have employees that can come to work,” Pat Baustain said, the mayor of Luverne.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the Christmas season upon us, our furry friends are not forgotten. Coming up will be the “Tinsel and Tails” crafty and bake sale at the Sioux Falls Area Humane society. The event will take place on Saturday, December 3rd from 11am...
Attention Sioux Falls Shoppers, Dillard’s Is Coming in 2023
So, were you brave enough to mix it up with the masses on Friday and do a little Black Friday shopping in pursuit of this year's must-have booming bargains?. I went out against my better judgment with my wife on Friday morning around 6:30. We hit the Mall and several department stores over the next few hours. And I am happy to say that I am still alive to talk about it. We didn't see any fights between holiday shoppers, nor did anyone try and steal anything out of our shopping cart, or rip anything out of our hands.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
dakotanewsnow.com
Public input welcomed at South Veterans Parkway EA Open House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public is invited to give their input on the South Veterans Parkway Supplemental Environmental Assessment at a public open house. According to the City of Sioux Falls press release, the public open house will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, located at 1201 North West Avenue in Sioux Falls, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all the online shopping deals circulating, officer Sam Clemens says to take precautions against porch pirates. According to Sioux Falls police, some people are looking to take packages left on doorsteps. To avoid your package being stolen, officer Clemens suggests making sure you are home when it is expected to be delivered or having someone you trust retrieve the package. Otherwise, arrange to pick your package up directly from the mail carrier instead of being dropped off at your home.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings City Council clears the way for senior living center
The developer plans to build the large facility at Medary and 20th Street South. Perry Miller has more…
SDSU band comes home from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Members of the South Dakota State University marching band are finally waking up in their own beds this morning following an eventful week in New York City.
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion announces upcoming holiday activities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A full roster of fun and festive events is planned for children and adults throughout the holiday season at the Washington Pavilion. The events schedule includes Santa visits, performing arts entertainment, a well-known holiday movie, and more. “This truly is the most wonderful...
q957.com
Sioux Falls adds new cops
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will soon have more cops hitting the beat. The city had 8 officers graduate from the Law Enforcement Certification Course after 13 weeks of training. They will have several more weeks of in-house training before hitting the streets with a training officer.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lava’s Coffee bringing brewing seasonal drinks for Harrisburg community
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Laura Klenk opened Lava’s Coffee in Harrisburg 7 years ago. While the shop always makes special items for the holidays this year, Klenk and her staff are going all out with seasonal treats made fresh every day. ”Homemade caramels, crème de mint bars,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Funeral arranged for Bishop Paul Swain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A funeral has been arranged for the Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain had been in hospice care at the Dougherty House before passing on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the age of 79. The Bishop had suffered significant medical complications in recent weeks.
kelo.com
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
Comments / 2