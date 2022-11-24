Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Goode, R. David
R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family, which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV, in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
WTAP
Obituary: Science, Evelyn Louise
Evelyn Louise Science, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 23, 2022, at The Willows. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Ira Cecil and Sarah Ellen (Moore) Hoce. She worked for a time as a bank teller before retiring from the Salvation Army. She was a faithful...
WTAP
Obituary: Grogg, Donna Darlene
Donna Darlene Grogg, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 22, 1960, a daughter of Kathryn Hughes Maze of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Gerald Maze. Donna was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Holbert, Alan Lee
Alan Lee Holbert, 65, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, following complications from open heart surgery. He was born on September 18, 1957, in Parkersburg, WV. Alan graduated in 1976 from Warren High School. He served his country in the...
WTAP
Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite at select venues around the state. Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4. A statement from the orchestra said Sounds of the Season will feature selections including ``The...
WTAP
Obituary: Combs, Richard “Rick” Jonathan
Richard “Rick” Jonathan Combs, 70, of Parkersburg, WV, went to his Lord on November 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving brothers and with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Rick was born August 3, 1952, in Bluefield, WV, to Howard and Margaret Combs. He graduated from...
WTAP
Obituary: Morgan, Terry Jean Willora
Terry Jean Willora Morgan, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg on May 26, 1955, the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Kathryn M. Rexroad Smith. She had worked for many years in the Grand Central Mall at Murphy’s Clothing Store and...
WTAP
Luna Spears signs with Jacksonville University crew team
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Luna Spears of Parkersburg South High School is taking her rowing talents down to the Sunshine State, and signing with the Jacksonville University Dolphins crew team. Luna held her signing ceremony on Monday in front of friends, coaches, and family members as she signed her letter...
WTAP
Hope Mission hosts food giveaway for those in need
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just three days after Thanksgiving Hope Mission opened their doors to serve food to those in need. Pastor Aaron Jones says every fourth Sunday of every month they run this program to those in need. But todays serving of food fell just after Thanksgiving. “We knew...
WTAP
Obituary: Harper, Donald N.
Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna, passed away on November 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett...
WTAP
Obituary: Caltrider, Georgia E.
Georgia E. Caltrider, 88, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away on November 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born February 18, 1934, in Wirt County, the daughter of the late Wayne and Opal Sheppard Buchanan. She was a Homemaker and had worked as a Cook for...
WTAP
Obituary: Williamson, Janis Dianne
Janis Dianne Williamson, 81, of Williamstown, WV, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 27, 1941, in St. Mary’s, WV, to Chester Pitts and Katherine Louise McCollum Pitts (born Lilly May Prunty). Dianne volunteered for many organizations,...
WTAP
Toys for Tots starts their three week long collection drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From November 27 to December 16 Toys for Tots will be in different locations throughout the MOV. Volunteers will be stationed to help collect toys for families in need. Last year over 12,000 kids were able to experience a Christmas filled with gifts. Volunteer, Angie Burgy,...
WTAP
Obituary: Nay, Harold Jackson
Harold Jackson Nay, 89, of Davisville, WV, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Born on March 27, 1933, in Palestine, WV, Jack was the eighth of twelve children born to Grover and Bernice Nay. He was preceded in death by his son Mitchell Nay. Survivors are his wife of 65 years, Shirley Jean Goff Nay, his daughter and son-in-law Kelley and Allen Williams of Hampton, VA; grandchildren Jason Williams of New Braunfels, TX, Jared Williams of Newport News, VA; Jackie Nay of Mineral Wells, WV and Taylor Nay of Huston, MO; great-grandchildren Emma Rose, Addie Mae and Barrett Reid Williams of New Braunfels, TX, Jackson Carter Hale of Mineral Wells, WV, and Talan James Williams of Newport News, VA.; close friend Rich Wright of Parkersburg, WV; sisters Clara (John) Miday and Kate Beck of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
WTAP
Ava Barton signs with Saint Joseph’s University to play soccer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ava Barton has concluded her soccer career with the Parkersburg South Lady Patriots, and she will be continuing it out east at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Ava signed her letter of intent on Monday, as she takes the next step of her athletic journey...
WTAP
Obituary: Carpenter, Bernard Leroy
Bernard Leroy Carpenter, 94, of Belpre, OH, went to his heavenly home on November 23, 2022. He was born on July 12, 1928, to Grace Pickering Carpenter and Joseph Emery Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Francis Carpenter, and two brothers, Robert and Dana. They had three children Penny (John - deceased) of Vincent, Mary Yost (Jean) of Cutler, and Bernard Eugene of Belpre. Seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
WTAP
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade. The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night. People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and...
Thanksgiving dinner for shelter dogs at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Thanksgiving morning was a busy one at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association because of the sixth annual Furry Feast. 60 volunteers came together to give the shelter dogs a happy Thanksgiving. They were taken on a walk, had a picture taken and ate “muttloaf.” “You can tell they have had such […]
WTAP
Good Shepherd receives $7,000 in total donations from Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Good Shepherd received $7,000 in donations today. The donations were given by Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV. CMO of the bank says that as a community bank making an impact in the community is what they stand for and they are glad to make it happen.
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
Comments / 0