Harold Jackson Nay, 89, of Davisville, WV, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Born on March 27, 1933, in Palestine, WV, Jack was the eighth of twelve children born to Grover and Bernice Nay. He was preceded in death by his son Mitchell Nay. Survivors are his wife of 65 years, Shirley Jean Goff Nay, his daughter and son-in-law Kelley and Allen Williams of Hampton, VA; grandchildren Jason Williams of New Braunfels, TX, Jared Williams of Newport News, VA; Jackie Nay of Mineral Wells, WV and Taylor Nay of Huston, MO; great-grandchildren Emma Rose, Addie Mae and Barrett Reid Williams of New Braunfels, TX, Jackson Carter Hale of Mineral Wells, WV, and Talan James Williams of Newport News, VA.; close friend Rich Wright of Parkersburg, WV; sisters Clara (John) Miday and Kate Beck of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

DAVISVILLE, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO