Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Naval Station Mayport holds annual Thanksgiving feast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving Day is a day of love, gratefulness and giving. At the Oasis Galley you can feel that energy all throughout the room. “This is what we do, this is our Super Bowl of culinary skills here. Just to see the smiling faces on the sailors and the retired veterans’ faces. This is all of the true meaning of thanksgiving," said Steward Spencer, Officer in charge at Oasis Galley.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Atlantic Beach to vote Monday on proposal that could result in arrests of homeless people

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla — An ordinance that would impact people who are homeless in Atlantic Beach goes to a vote by the city commission Monday. The ordinance would prohibit people from sleeping or camping in certain public places. It would require police to tell people about homeless shelters, but if they refused to leave and there was a bed available at a shelter they could be arrested.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
First Coast News

The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade is coming back Nov. 26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story shows the Light Parade winners from last year. Jacksonville's Light Boat Parade is coming back November 26!. The St. Johns River will be alight with boats of all shapes and sizes starting at 6 p.m. The boats will float down the river beginning at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel and follow the Northbank Riverwalk to under the Fuller Warren Bridge. The parade will then cross to the Southbank and follow along the Southbank Riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

