FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Police Department searching for suspect involved in Bestbet shootingZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
No, you don't have to wait for Black Friday for the best deals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Despite inflation, or maybe because of it, the National Retail Federation is estimating record breaking retail numbers for Black Friday. NRF estimates 8 million more Americans will shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday than they did last year, but do you really have to wait to get the deals?
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
City of Jacksonville opens applications for rent and utility assistance totaling $3 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will reopen rental and utility assistance applications to allocate $3.3 million of federal funds, according to a press release. The program is intended to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2021, the city has distributed more than $62.6 million...
First Coast News
Man charged in connection to disappearing cats in Jacksonville previously fired from pet resort
First Coast News is learning more about a Jacksonville man charged in connection to several missing cats later dead in the Springfield neighborhood. Blake Miles, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, police said. Miles has a criminal history in Jacksonville with multiple arrests dating back...
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
Deckin’ A Decade: Annual holiday event celebrates 10 years in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The holidays are finally here which means Jacksonville Beach is bringing back Deck the Chairs. This is the 10th season for Deck the Chairs and the theme this year is 'Deckin' Decade.'. The founder of the event, Kurtis Loftus, says they expect thousands of people...
Holiday crowds & health concerns: Jax doctors see flu, RSV rise ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Let the holiday travel chaos begin! Jacksonville International Airport is expecting more than 10,000 passengers flying out of JIA a day, which means the usually easy-to-navigate airport is going to slow down a bit. That also means a lot of people in close quarters. Let’s not...
Group flies Confederate flag, banner over TIAA Bank Field ahead of game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plane was spotted flying over TIAA Bank Field on Sunday morning displaying a banner that read 'put monuments back' with a Confederate flag. The banner flew over the stadium ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens game. The plane with the banner was sponsored...
Families, loved ones reunited today at Mayport for homecoming
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 300 men and women were overseas on USS Thomas Hudner for just a little over a month. A voyage that is something to remember according to commanding officer, Shelby Nikitin. “Being a part of the group that gets to support the Gerald R. ford...
Ask Anthony: Jacksonville woman says wheel fell off brand-new Tesla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Samantha Hanes and her husband were excited to lease a brand-new Tesla X. They're familiar with the popular electric cars. "I currently have a Tesla and I like the current car that we have," Hanes explained. On Aug.13, her husband picked up the new Tesla. The...
City leaders respond to 'put monuments back' banner flown over TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Take them down or leave them alone?. The conversation has picked up again after a banner with a confederate flag reading "put monuments back" was flown over Downtown Jacksonville near TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. "Of all places, the stadium where we're trying to unify our...
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
Naval Station Mayport holds annual Thanksgiving feast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving Day is a day of love, gratefulness and giving. At the Oasis Galley you can feel that energy all throughout the room. “This is what we do, this is our Super Bowl of culinary skills here. Just to see the smiling faces on the sailors and the retired veterans’ faces. This is all of the true meaning of thanksgiving," said Steward Spencer, Officer in charge at Oasis Galley.
Atlantic Beach to vote Monday on proposal that could result in arrests of homeless people
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla — An ordinance that would impact people who are homeless in Atlantic Beach goes to a vote by the city commission Monday. The ordinance would prohibit people from sleeping or camping in certain public places. It would require police to tell people about homeless shelters, but if they refused to leave and there was a bed available at a shelter they could be arrested.
Jacksonville parents discuss warning signs of rare eye cancer they saw in a photo of their daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville couple is reminding parents to listen to their gut about their child’s health, after their daughter Aria was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer at just eight months old. Aria lee Bohannon loves watching TV, eating, and playing with toys but she has...
First Coast News
Stories of Service: Viewers send in pictures of their military heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Austin was looking through his emails and noticed many of you have sent me some great pictures of your military heroes. This week, we want to show you some of those photos and talk about their amazing achievements. Catherine Thomas sent me this picture of...
The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade is coming back Nov. 26
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story shows the Light Parade winners from last year. Jacksonville's Light Boat Parade is coming back November 26!. The St. Johns River will be alight with boats of all shapes and sizes starting at 6 p.m. The boats will float down the river beginning at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel and follow the Northbank Riverwalk to under the Fuller Warren Bridge. The parade will then cross to the Southbank and follow along the Southbank Riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.
Vandals destroy irrigation system in North Jacksonville farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a rough time for an urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville. The farm has been attacked by vandals three times in the last few weeks. The latest attack was Thursday night. Damages are over $10,000 in cost. The White Harvest Farm is asking for help...
First Coast News
Woman injured in Carver Manor area shooting
The woman was shot in the hand, according to Jacksonville police. All suspects are in custody.
Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
First Coast News
