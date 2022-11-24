ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 6 IU women’s basketball beats Auburn, but at what cost?

In what appeared to be a corporate ballroom with a basketball court dropped in at the Mirage in Las Vegas, No. 6 Indiana defeated Auburn 96-81 to improve to 6-0 on the season. But the win was overshadowed by what took place in the game’s opening minutes. Fifth-year guard...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wfft.com

Carroll finishes 13-1 to close historic season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll Chargers' historic season comes to a close. In Doug Dinan's 13th year as head coach, the Chargers finished as 6A state runner-ups, with a record of 13-1. In their first drive, Carroll connected for a 30-yard field goal (by Sebastian Lopez) to take a 3-0 lead. The Trojans responded with a touchdown from Jalen Thomeson to steal the lead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
mdmh-bloomington.com

Another Democrat announced intentions to run at the 2023 mayoral election in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana – An Indianapolis consultant has made an official announcement that he will be running for the post at the next mayoral election in 2023. The third Democrat to join the race is Gregory Meriweather, who has been an advisor to police chiefs, political figures, and community and business leaders. In addition to State Representative Robin Shackleford and pastor James Jackson, he is the third black contender to declare their intention to run for mayor in the next election in 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN

