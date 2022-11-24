Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple cutting ad spend on Twitter sends Musk to war
Since acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has made a considerable number of changes, including alterations to policies, mass layoffs, and an apparent amnesty on suspended accounts. Among a series of tweets on Monday where he rails against Apple and its 30% commission for the App Store, as well as Apple's lowering of advertising on the service, Musk responded to a query about Apple itself.
Apple Insider
Elon Musk will make iPhone rival if Twitter is ejected from App Store
Twitter has gone through many changes in its time under the ownership of Elon Musk, including some major ones. However, alterations to policies regarding moderating policies, as well as other major events, can potentially force app stores to act down the road as things deteriorate. In the potential event that...
Apple Insider
AppleTogether asks about Apple's union busting for possible class action suit
Apple has continued to press against unionization in its stores, despite complaints about illegal union-busting efforts. Now the organizers of the AppleTogether group, which previously staged walkouts, says it has a class action suit "in the works." Pulled aside and intimidated about organizing?If so, fill out this anonymous survey and...
Apple Insider
Second iOS Rapid Security Response update sent to iOS 16.2 beta testers
Users on the third iOS 16.2 beta have been given a second Rapid Security Response update as Apple tests the feature. Apple intends to use Rapid Security Response updates in the future to quickly address discovered security vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited. The third beta of iOS 16.2 has already had one Rapid Security Response update sent out as a test.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro availability improves despite assembler riots
Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro orders have moderated slightly outside of China, but the ongoing COVID-related labor problems at the main iPhone factory are still a problem. Week 12 of the JP Morgan Apple Product Availability Tracker has seen mixed results across all main iPhone 14 models. On a global basis, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen lead times grow from 2 days in week 11 to 3 days, the Pro and Pro Max saw times reduce to averages of 35 days each from 41 days apiece a week prior.
Apple Insider
Apple's rumored Disney acquisition is 'pure speculation' says Bob Iger
In the wake of rumors flaring up of a deal that Apple could buy the entertainment behemoth following his return as CEO of Disney, Bob Iger has taken a moment to cool down suggestions Disney is for sale. Speaking to cast members during a town hall meeting on Monday, Iger dismissed the suggestion entirely.
Apple Insider
Struggling for workers, Foxconn is giving ex-workers incentives to rejoin
Under pressure to keep up with iPhone production, Apple's lead manufacturer Foxconn, is offering bonuses of around $1,672 to workers who return to the plant. Foxconn routinely offers bonuses as competes with rivals for workers in the area around its factories. It also regularly grows and shrinks its workforce as production requirements require.
Apple Insider
Apple to open new store at American Dream Mall in New Jersey
Apple has announced that it will open a new store outside New York City on December 3 at 11:00 am ET. The American Dream mall opened in 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It's the second-largest shopping mall in the United States, surpassing Pennsylvania's King of Prussia Mall -- the previous spot holder -- by more than 200,000 square feet. The Mall of America is still the largest shopping mall in the United States.
Apple Insider
40 best Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon have been extended
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's bestBlack Friday Apple deals have been extended into the weekend, and we've hand selected our 40 favorite discounts. Amazon's Black Friday event featured numerous Apple deals and many have been extended through Cyber...
Apple Insider
How to enroll and unenroll your Mac in the Apple public beta program
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple allows people who own aMac to enroll in the macOS public beta program after showing the new operating system at their WWDC conference. Here is how to enroll in and unenroll from it.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro production down by 6 million after Foxconn protests
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Protests over Covid restrictions at Foxconn plants and the slow resumption of builds could result in six million feweriPhone 14 Pro units made in 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max...
Apple Insider
Free $50 Amazon gift card with a year of Microsoft 365 Family
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's Cyber Monday sale delivers a topMicrosoft 365 deal for Mac, with a free $50 gift card included with 12 months of Microsoft 365 Family. Free $50 Amazon Gift Card with Microsoft 365 Family...
Apple Insider
How to update apps on Apple TV 4K
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Updating apps on anApple TV 4K is different than on your other devices, but it's still simple. Here's how to do it. "The future of TV is apps," said Eddy Cue, senior vice president...
Comments / 0