Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro orders have moderated slightly outside of China, but the ongoing COVID-related labor problems at the main iPhone factory are still a problem. Week 12 of the JP Morgan Apple Product Availability Tracker has seen mixed results across all main iPhone 14 models. On a global basis, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen lead times grow from 2 days in week 11 to 3 days, the Pro and Pro Max saw times reduce to averages of 35 days each from 41 days apiece a week prior.

14 HOURS AGO