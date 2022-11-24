ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty

Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He was seriously injured during a collision Monday morning, November 21, 2022 on Bellevue Way SE. Investigators say the officer was traveling northbound near SE Wolverine Way when a white car struck his motorcycle.
BELLEVUE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Apparent arson leaves Hickman Park restrooms in ruin

An overnight blaze left the restroom facilities at Edmonds’ Hickman Park a heap of steaming rubble, destroying two port-a-potties and the wooden fence enclosing them. “One engine company was dispatched at 1:17 a.m. after multiple callers to 911 reported large flames visible at the park,” said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. “Two port-a-potties in a wood enclosure were fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived. They quickly got the fire under control.”
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting and dramatic crash in Everett leaves 1 man dead

EVERETT, Wash. — A shooting at a park in the North Sound ended in a dramatic accident about a quarter mile away — with the person in the driver’s seat dead. Everett police found a man dead inside a vehicle that had flipped onto its side on Beverly Boulevard at 75th Southeast.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle

SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
KWCH.com

Wichita man among 4 killed in plane crash outside Seattle

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Medical examiners have released the names of the four people who died in a small plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle, including a man from Wichita. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner said Wednesday that the victims included three men from Washington state: 33-year-old Nathan Precup of Seattle; 49-year-old Nate Lachendro, of Gig Harbor, and 52-year-old Scott Brenneman of Roy. The medical examiner’s office also said 67-year-old David Newton of Wichita, Kansas, died in the crash.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Kitsap County preparing for freezing temperatures

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — In anticipation of freezing temperatures, Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management opened four severe weather shelters. The following shelters will be open through Tuesday morning. from 6pm Monday through 7am Tuesday (except for the Village Green location, which is open from 6:30 to 6:30):. Village...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Man charged with hate crime for yelling 'China virus' before headbutt

SEATTLE — A man who allegedly yelled "China virus" and headbutted a person in November has been charged with a hate crime, and made his first appearance in court Monday. Anthony J. Ransford faces one count of assault and one hate crime charge after he allegedly berated a Seattle man and headbutted him, before shoving another to the ground and fleeing the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KGMI

Winter weather set to hit Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thanksgiving has come and gone, and we are already getting a taste of winter here in Whatcom County. There is a wind advisory in place for western Whatcom County and San Jaun County until 10 p.m. tonight, Monday, November 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy