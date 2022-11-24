Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
airlive.net
White man arrested after saluting Hitler and yelling at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
On Sunday Nov. 20, passengers captured footage of a white man pledging his allegiance to German dictator Adolf Hitler. In the recordings, the man can be seen doing the Nazi hand salute as he yells several remarks at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. StopAntisemitism, a “grassroots watchdog” that exposes people who engage...
shorelineareanews.com
Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty
Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He was seriously injured during a collision Monday morning, November 21, 2022 on Bellevue Way SE. Investigators say the officer was traveling northbound near SE Wolverine Way when a white car struck his motorcycle.
myedmondsnews.com
Apparent arson leaves Hickman Park restrooms in ruin
An overnight blaze left the restroom facilities at Edmonds’ Hickman Park a heap of steaming rubble, destroying two port-a-potties and the wooden fence enclosing them. “One engine company was dispatched at 1:17 a.m. after multiple callers to 911 reported large flames visible at the park,” said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. “Two port-a-potties in a wood enclosure were fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived. They quickly got the fire under control.”
Wichita man dies in Washington plane crash
David Newton, 67 of Wichita; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle, Washington; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor, Washington and Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy Washington died in the crash on Fri., November 18.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Shooting and dramatic crash in Everett leaves 1 man dead
EVERETT, Wash. — A shooting at a park in the North Sound ended in a dramatic accident about a quarter mile away — with the person in the driver’s seat dead. Everett police found a man dead inside a vehicle that had flipped onto its side on Beverly Boulevard at 75th Southeast.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle
SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
Police seeking public’s help locating vehicle that hit 2 in SeaTac
King County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are requesting the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of hitting two pedestrians, leaving one with critical injuries, in SeaTac on Nov 15, 2022. Police say that on Nov. 15 at around 6:14 p.m., two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle at...
KWCH.com
Wichita man among 4 killed in plane crash outside Seattle
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Medical examiners have released the names of the four people who died in a small plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle, including a man from Wichita. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner said Wednesday that the victims included three men from Washington state: 33-year-old Nathan Precup of Seattle; 49-year-old Nate Lachendro, of Gig Harbor, and 52-year-old Scott Brenneman of Roy. The medical examiner’s office also said 67-year-old David Newton of Wichita, Kansas, died in the crash.
Kitsap County preparing for freezing temperatures
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — In anticipation of freezing temperatures, Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management opened four severe weather shelters. The following shelters will be open through Tuesday morning. from 6pm Monday through 7am Tuesday (except for the Village Green location, which is open from 6:30 to 6:30):. Village...
Man charged with hate crime for yelling 'China virus' before headbutt
SEATTLE — A man who allegedly yelled "China virus" and headbutted a person in November has been charged with a hate crime, and made his first appearance in court Monday. Anthony J. Ransford faces one count of assault and one hate crime charge after he allegedly berated a Seattle man and headbutted him, before shoving another to the ground and fleeing the scene.
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Lake Stevens crash
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving. At 1:18 p.m., police were called to a fatal crash at State Route 92 and Lake Drive. A man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on SR...
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
Details emerge about man shot and killed in Southcenter parking garage
TUKWILA, Wash. — More details are emerging about a man who was shot and killed last week at Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila. Family and friends are rallying around the man’s wife, who was there when the shooting happened. Mary Wesolowicz told KIRO 7 her husband was selfless,...
KGMI
Winter weather set to hit Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thanksgiving has come and gone, and we are already getting a taste of winter here in Whatcom County. There is a wind advisory in place for western Whatcom County and San Jaun County until 10 p.m. tonight, Monday, November 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle...
KOMO News
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
KING 5
