Heber City, UT

KPCW

High Valley reports smooth Heber Valley transit launch

The first week of public transit in Wasatch County was relatively popular among new riders, according to the director in charge of the new buses. The newest local bus route, known as the Wasatch Back Connector, gave 148 rides between Heber City and Park City in its first seven days.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Television shutting down after 35 years

Park City Television announced it is ceasing day-to-day operations after over 30 years of being on air. In a statement published this weekend, the station said community television is no longer sustainable given the dynamics of the Park City area post-pandemic. The community-oriented TV service started in 1987, and has...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Park City, Utah

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' to impact Utah driving conditions Monday, Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are expected to bring precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for the first of...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Have land? Summit County wants to hear from you

Summit County is accepting applications from county landowners interested in having their properties evaluated for possible acquisition or placed into conservation easements to prevent future development. Last year, Summit County voters authorized $50 million in bond money for open space purchases. A year later, the county has formed an oversight...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Housing scarce this winter, say seasonal workers

The wheels of Park City’s ski economy are turning, and seasonal workers who fill essential roles will arrive soon. But many still don’t have housing. Like hundreds coming to Park City from abroad, 24-year-old Meilyn Ortega from Costa Rica said she’s looking forward to a fun winter.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Mountain ski lift mechanics unionize - a first in U.S.

It's official - the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union has formed, and it's the first of its kind in the country. The new union will contain both lift mechanics and electricians and will operate under the United Professional Ski Patrols of America, which is an arm of the Communications Workers of America.
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
