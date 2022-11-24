Read full article on original website
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Heber City holding public input meeting regarding Wasatch school site annexation
HEBER CITY, Utah – The Heber City Council will hold a public input meeting on December 6 to consider and receive feedback regarding the proposed Wasatch school site annexation, which […]
The Pioneer Park Coalition’s plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City
Last month, the Pioneer Park Coalition unveiled a plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City.
How Salt Lake County plans to fight homelessness and improve mental health in the long term
SALT LAKE CITY — Jean Welch Hill has spent years advocating for solutions to end homelessness and prevent gun violence. Now, as the new director of Salt Lake County's Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives, Hill will be on the front lines of the issue. Hill will be part of...
High Valley reports smooth Heber Valley transit launch
The first week of public transit in Wasatch County was relatively popular among new riders, according to the director in charge of the new buses. The newest local bus route, known as the Wasatch Back Connector, gave 148 rides between Heber City and Park City in its first seven days.
Park City’s Electric Light Parade is Saturday and needs more entrants
Each year, Park City’s downtown trolley, aglow with hundreds of festive lights, leads a nighttime Main Street parade. It’s one way to mark the holiday season’s start. Traditionally everything from bikes to trucks covered in lights and holiday decorations drive down the street to join the procession.
Park City needs tacos – and this Park City brother-sister team has them
Nery Leonardo came to the United States from her native Mexico over two decades ago with her then-husband. They moved to Utah because they had family in the area, and planned to stay only a short while to earn money before returning home. But the safety and economic opportunities were...
Park City Television shutting down after 35 years
Park City Television announced it is ceasing day-to-day operations after over 30 years of being on air. In a statement published this weekend, the station said community television is no longer sustainable given the dynamics of the Park City area post-pandemic. The community-oriented TV service started in 1987, and has...
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
Park City lays down the rules during Sundance as first in-person fest since 2020 nears
The Sundance Film Festival is poised to return to its starring role in Park City in January after two years of canceling the in-person event out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic. Park City officials want those who plan to conduct business in the city during the festival to understand...
Orange Bubble lift, McConkey’s Express to open at Park City this week
Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said Monday that the resort plans to open McConkey’s Express, Sun Peak Express, and the Orange Bubble Express this week. As of Monday, 18 lifts are open with 31% of terrain available. Huey said the Ninety Nine 90 Express and Peak 5 had their earliest openings in history.
Two women in custody after car ride on TRAX line in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were taken into custody after UTA officials say they drove in a passenger car on TRAX train tracks in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Utah Transit Authority...
The richest person in Park City, Utah
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
'Heavy snow showers' to impact Utah driving conditions Monday, Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are expected to bring precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for the first of...
ADHD medication shortage impacting Utah families
Nearly a month into a national shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, some Utahns are feeling the impact.
Have land? Summit County wants to hear from you
Summit County is accepting applications from county landowners interested in having their properties evaluated for possible acquisition or placed into conservation easements to prevent future development. Last year, Summit County voters authorized $50 million in bond money for open space purchases. A year later, the county has formed an oversight...
Housing scarce this winter, say seasonal workers
The wheels of Park City’s ski economy are turning, and seasonal workers who fill essential roles will arrive soon. But many still don’t have housing. Like hundreds coming to Park City from abroad, 24-year-old Meilyn Ortega from Costa Rica said she’s looking forward to a fun winter.
Park City Mountain ski lift mechanics unionize - a first in U.S.
It's official - the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union has formed, and it's the first of its kind in the country. The new union will contain both lift mechanics and electricians and will operate under the United Professional Ski Patrols of America, which is an arm of the Communications Workers of America.
Pilot walks away from small plane crash in Mountain Green, hikes 6 miles to call 911
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pilot walked away from a small plane crash Sunday in Mountain Green, then hiked about six miles to call 911, fire officials said. The aircraft went down in the afternoon near Durst Mountain in Morgan County, “several miles up...
Long hours, short supply of chefs leads to popular bakery's impending closure
SALT LAKE CITY — Romina Rasmussen knows a thing or two about change, and it's her need for a change right now that led her to decide to close her popular Salt Lake bakery at the end of the year. It wasn't an easy decision, or even a financial...
