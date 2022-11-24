Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Joplin woman has collected over 300 “Hallmark” ornaments
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local woman has likely set the Christmas tree decorating bar high for you. Meet Marsha Lattimer and her Christmas tree covered in over 300 “Hallmark” ornaments. She’s been collecting these dazzling and interactive ornaments since 1995. Each one resembles a special memory...
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition
NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
The lighting of Sparkle in the Park in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Monday evening November 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. Carthage Water and Electric will hold the lighting ceremony for Sparkle in the Park at Central Park! | MORE JLNEWS CHRISTMAS LINKS 🎄Christmas Parade List ❤️ Christmas on the Square in Bentonville 🥁 Way of Salvation Christmas Light Display at Carthage 🚂 Kansas City Southern Holiday Express in Pittsburg ...
Christmas shopping event kicks off in Miami
The 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow is hosting a Christmas shopping event with multiple local vendors today.
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
GMFS Christmas on Grand Lake
We happily welcome Brent Malone, the Grove and Grand Lake Tourism Director! He gives us details about Har-Ber Village, and of how the city of Grove is beginning to grow and flourish. We invite you to check out all the sites and activities around!
Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A classic car show brought Christmas cheer to some local kids. Today marked the 7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive, for “Webb City Auto Parts”. Each year of hosting the car show, entries are paid for by bringing new toys to donate.
Inmates build and install Blessing Box for Galena Church
GALENA, Kan. — This week trusted inmates serving time in the county jail assisted the install of a Blessing Box at First Baptist Church, 7th and Euclid. The Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office special program, Inmate Work Detail, allows trusted inmates to work outside the jail under supervision. Inmates previously had built a Blessing Box and painted it. This week...
How to have leaves collected in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t already raked your leaves to the curb – now’s the time. Weather permitting, the “City of Joplin” will begin its annual “Residential Leaf Pick-Up Program” Monday. Two crews will start picking up leaves in outlying areas,...
Large Galena Police presence on Black Friday tradition
GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser. They’re collecting money that will be...
Small Business Saturday in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an important day that’s meant for supporting small, locally-owned businesses. It’s important enough that city officials gave it an official proclamation earlier this week. Despite the rainy weather, today, many people were out shopping at stores on...
News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities
COMMERCE, Okla. – According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals, and Commerce police responded to a house fire in Commerce where they found a fatality. The Commerce Police Department continues the process of notifying all of the family members and has not released the name at this time. To read more about this story, click here.
“Tri-State Model Railroaders” holds biannual event
JOPLIN, Mo. — Local train enthusiasts were right on track with their hobby, today in Joplin. The “Tri-State Model Railroaders” group held the second “Train Show and Swap Meet” of the year, at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”. Two shows are held...
Damage to Grove city sculpture, cost of damage unknown
GROVE, Okla. – Two signs with unknown meanings were left as possible calling cards on a Grove statue that was vandalized. An American Bald Eagle wooden sculpture was spray painted black on Friday night or early Saturday morning, said Craig Criger, Grove Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. Criger said...
4 Killed In A Thanksgiving Day Crash On I-44 Near Springfield, Missouri
Two drivers and two passengers were killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-44 close to Springfield, which is being looked into by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In one car, fatalities included the driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, also of Springfield. In another car, the drivers Patrick Holloway, 44, and Shandrea Hollway, 44, both from Republic, Missouri, perished. The infant who was riding in Holloway’s car had moderate injuries.
Portion of Navy sub to be built in Joplin
KSNF/KODE — Undersea warfare experts at Boeing will continue supporting extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), which will be expected to undertake long-endurance missions to deploy sensors or other UUVs. Officials of the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington announced an $11.6 million order to the Boeing Defense, Space...
BREAKING: Sheriff confirms shooting in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A shooting is under investigation in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves has confirmed a shooting has occurred. Baxter Springs Police Department is handling the investigation. Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office has been called to assist the scene. We have a crew on...
Two huge State Semifinal football games in Joplin area
CLICK EACH FOR RELATED ARTICLES FINAL | 35 — 13 | Francis Howell over Carthage FINAL | 14 — 56 | Seneca loses to Lamar JOPLIN METRO AREA — Two huge high school football games on Saturday afternoon. The winner of each will play in the State Championship of their respective class. Lamar Tigers host the Seneca Indians. Lamar lost...
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
