weisradio.com
Cherokee County Courthouse Rendering
In a regular Cherokee County Commission meeting Monday night 11/28, a rendering of the potential design for the new Cherokee County Courthouse was released to the public. The Cherokee County Commission will discuss the rendering and decide if any changes need to be made, before moving forward with the project.
weisradio.com
Oneonta Police Chief Attacked By Cherokee County Football Fan
After the football game Friday night in Centre between the Oneonta Redskins and the Cherokee County Warriors, a Cherokee County Fan had got into a scuffle with the Oneonta SRO who was with the team. The incident occurred when a Cherokee County player said one of the Oneonta Coaches used a “racial slur” towards him. The Fan who was involved was the uncle of the player who made the claim about the racial slur.
wrganews.com
Rome man charged with Battery, Simple Assault, and Theft
A 38-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Sunday on the charges of simple assault, four counts of 3rd-degree battery, theft by taking, and cruelty to children. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dawonn Ryan Scott of a Woodward Street Rome address, allegedly “fish-hooked” a victim by placing his finger into their mouth and pulling away in a violent manner (which placed the victim in fear of their wellbeing). Police stated that the incident occurred in front of 4 children. Scott also apparently stole the victim’s phone during the incident.
Most Wanted by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WTVC
Missing child found in Catoosa County
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: 11/26. According to the Catoosa County Government Facebook Page, Logan Jordan Mason has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Logan Jordan Mason. CCSO says Logan is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, about...
gradickcommunications.com
Alabama Man Dies In Train vs Truck Collision
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Monday morning train vs truck collision in Haralson County that resulted in the death of an Alabama man. Troopers from Post 29-Paulding responded to a train vs. vehicle crash on J Davis Road in Haralson County. The investigation determined that the driver of a FedEx box truck was traveling south on J Davis Road approaching a stop sign for the railroad tracks. A witness stated the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of the train. The train struck the vehicle’s driver’s side. After impact, the train pushed the box truck approximately 1/2 mile before coming to a controlled rest. The driver of the box truck was pronounced deceased on scene by the Haralson County Coroner. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. No other injuries were reported.
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd
Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
weisradio.com
2022 Christmas Parade/Event Calendar
Attalla – Attalla Christmas Parade – 6pm, Thursday, December 8th, following 5:30pm tree lighting. Cedar Bluff – Christmas Parade & Lighting of the Park – Monday, December 5th, with parade line-up at 5pm and Annual Lighting of the Park at 6pm in the Cedar Bluff Town Park.
weisradio.com
$20,000 Reward Offered in Connection with Death of Woman
Pell City police on Wednesday said a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in connection with the death of Rebekah Poe. Authorities described Poe’s death as a “murder.” Police believe the two people responsible were driving a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger, traveling in the direction of Stemley Bridge Road in Pell City.
wdhn.com
sylacauganews.com
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office looking for three persons of interest regarding Alpine homicide
ALPINE, Ala. – Three men have been identified as persons of interest in a homicide that occurred in Alpine earlier this month. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is searching for any information regarding the locations and statuses of a trio that was potentially involved with a fatal incident that took place in Alpine on Saturday, Nov. 12.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Public Library
Visit our website at https://cherokeecountypubliclibrary.org/. Find us on Facebook @ Cherokee County Public Library!. Storytime: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30. Join Jinx and Miss Rebecca for songs, crafts, and reading fun. Space is limited each week; call 256-927-5838 to reserve a spot. “NEW” 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
wrganews.com
51-year-old arrested for felony Burglary & Criminal Damage to Property Charges
According to Floyd County Jail Records, 51-year-old James Edward Brookshire was arrested by the Floyd County Police department on Monday for entering a home on Maple Road and then living there without permission. Officers stated that a walkthrough of the home revealed that Brookshire had allegedly broken every window in the residence. Brookshire is being charged with felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property charge.
Wiggins Community Yard Sale & BBQ
Anniston, AL – The Wiggins Community Center will be hosting a yard sale and BBQ on December 3rd from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Vendors are welcome to set up and sell their goods by completing the registration form linked here: https://bit.ly/3gqkS4RCompleted vendor forms may be returned to the Wiggins Center at 2202 W 17th St, Anniston, AL 36201 or emailed to Center Director, Carol Bush, at: cbush@annistonal.govFor questions or more information, please contact the Wiggins Center at: 256-231-7628.
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
DeKalb County woman charged with providing drugs to exchange students she was hosting
A Valley Head woman is facing several charges after authorities say she provided drugs to two foreign exchange students staying in her home.
Anniston Fire VS Police Chili Cook-Off
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston has partnered with Anniston Fire Department and The Anniston Police Department to bring you the first ever, Fire VS Police Chili Cook-off benefiting the annual APD Toy Drive!!!
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
wrganews.com
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
