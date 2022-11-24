ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR )- Oklahoma City police investigate the fifth deadly hit run in less than 14 days.

It’s a troubling trend that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t have to be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident.

“They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police Department. “There’s no need for me to tell them that.”

A woman was killed with her dog near Reno and Meridian around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The driver who hit her was driving a Chevrolet Colorado edition truck.

Knight told KFOR there was significant front-end damage to the vehicle.

“The victim was simply riding in the eastbound lanes in the middle of a lane,” said Knight. “It’s dark outside. She’s wearing dark clothing.”

However, the lack of visibility is no excuse to leave her and anyone there to die. When police found the 43-year-old woman, she and her dog were both unresponsive.

She is one of five hit-and-run victims killed in two weeks. Msgt. Ashley Zeckser with the Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR there had been eight deadly hit-and-runs from late October until November 22nd. Four of those remain unsolved.

“We respond to over 400 hit-and-run crashes, and that’s just [monthly], said Knight. “Every month, many of them occur here in Oklahoma City.”

On November 4th, a woman was pushing a shopping cart when she was struck. Police said the suspect, Jefferey Hill, left the scene but was arrested and charged with her murder. Police are counting on the public to help solve their hit-and-run investigations. If anyone with information about this latest investigation would like to call CrimeStoppers

FlameThrower
4d ago

Probably drunk at that hour. They will get caught when they get their vehicle fixed. Should have been a stand up person and stop to render aide.

