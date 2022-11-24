Read full article on original website
Northeastern Georgian
Early voting offered in Clarkesville this week
Early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff will take place in Habersham County from Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center in Clarkesville. It was also announced last week that the Habersham South precinct for the Dec. 6...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Monroe Local News
City of Monroe seeks executive admin assistant, more…
The City of Monroe, Ga. has several current job postings, including for an executive admin assistant. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Nov. 25, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
wuga.org
Break in at Athens Democratic Party Headquarters
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a break in that occurred overnight on Saturday November 26 at the Athens Democratic Party Headquarters located on Sunset Drive. No one was present at the time of the incident and on Sunday morning, organizers discovered that intruders trashed the office. One laptop...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers
Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville
John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
accesswdun.com
2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County
Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
accesswdun.com
Rabun County seeks public's help locating wanted men
The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two wanted men known to frequent Hall, Gwinnett and Rabun counties. Preston Michael English and James Matthew Hicks face outstanding warrants in Rabun County for theft by receiving stolen property and theft by taking, both felonies. Anyone...
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
Athens inmate, facing murder charge, dies in his cell
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says it looks like Floyd Johnson Jr died of natural causes: he was found late last week in his cell at the Athens-Clarke County jail. The 62 year-old Johnson was behind bars, charged in the October 4 murder of 52 year-old Gerald Jones, who was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Fairview Street in Athens.
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
accesswdun.com
Plenty of Christmas activities are planned across the area
As the Christmas season rolls around, holiday related events fill area calendars. Some cities, like Braselton and Dawsonville, already held their Christmas parade, while for others this weekend starts the seasonal festivities. Thursday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 31 – 6 to 11 p.m. – Cornelia Christmas Lights Spectacular at...
2 killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said two people were killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. CCSO officials said the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. on Hwy 1-8 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WYFF4.com
Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job, deputies say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville investigates shooting in Hull
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday shooting in Hull: it happened on Woodale Street, with one person shot and wounded and another in custody. From the Madison Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting today on Woodale Street in Hull....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man dies in custody at Clarke County Jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died in custody at the Clarke County Jail Nov. 22. Jail staff found 62-year-old Floyd Johnson unresponsive during a routine check around 4 p.m. Medical staff began life-saving efforts before emergency responders arrived. Johnson was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional, where he...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
