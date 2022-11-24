ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Monroe Local News

Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22

The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage...
MONROE, GA
City of Watkinsville has open job postings

The City of Watkinsville in neighboring Oconee County has two current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Watkinsville website on Nov. 26, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Plenty of Christmas activities are planned across the area

As the Christmas season rolls around, holiday related events fill area calendars. Some cities, like Braselton and Dawsonville, already held their Christmas parade, while for others this weekend starts the seasonal festivities. Thursday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 31 – 6 to 11 p.m. – Cornelia Christmas Lights Spectacular at...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Annual Parade of Lights to be held in downtown Athens

Editor's note: The Red & Black is a participant in this year's Parade of Lights. As the season of turkey and dressing passes quickly, many people of Athens and surrounding areas are anticipating the transition to colorful lights, fresh hot chocolate and cultural holiday traditions. Among the many seasonal traditions...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville

John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M

Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers

Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County

Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Athens inmate, facing murder charge, dies in his cell

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says it looks like Floyd Johnson Jr died of natural causes: he was found late last week in his cell at the Athens-Clarke County jail. The 62 year-old Johnson was behind bars, charged in the October 4 murder of 52 year-old Gerald Jones, who was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Fairview Street in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

accesswdun.com

One woman dead after domestic incident in Buford

The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Buford. According to authorities, a domestic incident between Michael Jason Marin, 44 of Buford, and his wife Desiree Ann Jean Marin, 44 of Buford led to the deadly shooting. Police arrived at the couple's home on 2605 Ivy Stone Trail at 10 a.m. and found both adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman arrested for kicking deputy, possessing drugs

A Gainesville woman faces a series of drug charges following erratic behavior Thursday in Murrayville in which she allegedly kicked a Hall County Sheriff's Deputy. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Wendy Michelle Wendt, 41, was reportedly acting erratically and swearing at employees of a gas station on Thompson Bridge Road in Murrayville.
GAINESVILLE, GA

