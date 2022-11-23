Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
TCS BOE votes to use AASB for superintendent search
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) voted to use the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) for their superintendent search during a meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. The Board met on Nov. 17, 2022, for training with AASB. “They do the training free of charge, and […]
Tree Talk: How old is ‘old’?
By Jean Cox, VP of Friends of Pinchgut Creek Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville’s historic streets are lined with old Oak trees, most of which are Water Oaks. When the Cahaba Housing Project was built, the yards and roadsides were all planted with Water Oak seedlings. The species was more than likely selected because they are […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Obituary: Mary Allison Quick (March 27, 1933 ~ November 23, 2022)
Mary Allison (McGill) Quick passed away on November 23, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. Mary Allison is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry L. Quick Jr. of Irondale, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her father, William H. McGill, mother, Billie Mildred (Hall) McGill, and son James Albert Snipes III. Mary Allison was […]
Brooks Orthodontics ‘stuffs the turkey’ for charity during luncheon for dental offices
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brooks Orthodontics hosted a luncheon for dental offices at Trussville Social on Thursday, Nov. 17, and also gave back to the community. Brooks Orthodontics treated referring offices in the Trussville and St. Clair County area to lunch. Before the luncheon, Brooks Orthodontics took “turkey boxes” to each office, […]
Amari Curb Market hosts ‘Christmas at the Curb’
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Amari Curb Market will be hosting “Christmas at the Curb” on Friday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 109 Glenn Avenue. Create Birmingham is parting with the Amari Curb Market to present a community arts event and holiday makers market, showcasing outstanding creative in […]
Clay to participate in Wreaths Across America
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — Mayor pro tempore Becky Johnson presided as the Clay City Council met Tuesday night, November 22, for the second scheduled meeting of the month. Johnson, filling in for Mayor Charles Webster, also serves on the Council. The Council unanimously passed a proclamation in support of the efforts […]
Eighteen South providing premium modern style for Trussville men
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE —Eighteen South has opened its doors to provide a premium modern style for Trussville men next to Serendipity in Homestead Village. Lacy and Patrick Isbell started Eighteen South to provide quality, stylish clothing to the Trussville City Schools supporters. Still, after seeing the need for a men’s clothing store in […]
Springville seeks to redefine longevity pay for city employees
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, November 21, for the second regular meeting of November. Temporary Mayor pro tempore Katrina Hennings led the meeting in the absence of Mayor Dave Thomas and Mayor pro tempore, Wayne Tucker. Tucker viewed the meeting online while recovering from illness. […]
HTHS sophomore founds ‘Huskies with Hearts’ Kindness Club
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – Hewitt-Trussville High School has had its share of ups and downs, especially in the last year, but one HTHS sophomore was already one step ahead with plans to implement positive changes within the student body, as well as the community as a whole. Stella Shipman entered the high […]
Obituary: Marianne Prince (December 5, 1929 ~ November 21, 2022)
Marianne Katherine Pair Prince, age 92, of Springville, was born December 5, 1929, and died November 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. the family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home. The will be no Graveside Services held. She […]
The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Center Point Thanksgiving shooting
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 24, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Theodore Alexander Hill, 23, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Hill was pronounced dead at […]
Trussville council approves Axe Downtown alcohol license, recognizes police promotions
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved Axe Downtown’s alcohol license and also recognized two police department promotions during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sandy Argo, co-owner of Axe Downtown, addressed the council, asking for approval on its alcohol license. Argo and her husband Heath partner with Jeff and […]
Obituary: George Noel Fix (December 5, 1935 ~ November 19, 2022)
Longtime Sylacauga resident and businessman George Fix, 87, passed away on November 19, 2022. Fix moved to Sylacauga in 1975, where he opened the accounting firm Goolsby, Walkley, and Fix. Mr. Fix was well-known and respected in the business community. After more than 40 years, he retired when his health began to decline. Fix was […]
Trussville Police Department now offers Special Needs Notification Service
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Police Department announced on a Facebook video on Friday, Nov. 18, that the department will now be offering a special needs notification service. Officer James McCool said that police dispatch can create notifications in their system to alert them when an officer is dispatched to a […]
Suspect sought in theft of Amazon delivery van in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is looking for a suspect involved in the theft of an Amazon delivery van in Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 20. According to the BPD, Amazon delivery was robbed while in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. The suspect was armed with a […]
First reading held for designation of boundaries for Trussville Entertainment District
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council held the first reading on the ordinance to designate the Trussville Entertainment District (TED) on Thursday, Nov. 17. The goal of the ordinance is to encompass the businesses in the TED and make them into one group. The TED would be drawn to include the […]
Obituary: Betty Gay Brightwell (April 11, 1936 ~ November 18, 2022)
Betty Gay Brightwell, 86, of Birmingham, passed away on November 18, 2022. She was a native of Moultrie, Georgia, and was born on April 11, 1936, to Willie and Lois Gay. She was a graduate of Moultrie High School. Betty married the love of her life, James H. Brightwell, in 1954. Betty is survived by […]
Obituary: Dolly Deana (Green) Northcutt (March 11, 1958 ~ November 16, 2022)
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, our beloved Dolly Deanna Green Northcutt left us and this world to be with her Savior, Jesus, in the beauty and joy of heaven. As we honor Dolly and her life in the days ahead, we also give thanks that she is now healed and set free from pain and […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0