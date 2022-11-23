ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, AL

The Trussville Tribune

TCS BOE votes to use AASB for superintendent search

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) voted to use the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) for their superintendent search during a meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. The Board met on Nov. 17, 2022, for training with AASB. “They do the training free of charge, and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Tree Talk: How old is ‘old’?

By Jean Cox, VP of Friends of Pinchgut Creek Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville’s historic streets are lined with old Oak trees, most of which are Water Oaks. When the Cahaba Housing Project was built, the yards and roadsides were all planted with Water Oak seedlings. The species was more than likely selected because they are […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Brooks Orthodontics ‘stuffs the turkey’ for charity during luncheon for dental offices

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brooks Orthodontics hosted a luncheon for dental offices at Trussville Social on Thursday, Nov. 17, and also gave back to the community. Brooks Orthodontics treated referring offices in the Trussville and St. Clair County area to lunch. Before the luncheon, Brooks Orthodontics took “turkey boxes” to each office, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Amari Curb Market hosts ‘Christmas at the Curb’

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Amari Curb Market will be hosting “Christmas at the Curb” on Friday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 109 Glenn Avenue. Create Birmingham is parting with the Amari Curb Market to present a community arts event and holiday makers market, showcasing outstanding creative in […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Clay to participate in Wreaths Across America

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — Mayor pro tempore Becky Johnson presided as the Clay City Council met Tuesday night, November 22, for the second scheduled meeting of the month. Johnson, filling in for Mayor Charles Webster, also serves on the Council. The Council unanimously passed a proclamation in support of the efforts […]
CLAY, AL
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Center Point Thanksgiving shooting

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 24, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Theodore Alexander Hill, 23, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Hill was pronounced dead at […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Trussville council approves Axe Downtown alcohol license, recognizes police promotions

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved Axe Downtown’s alcohol license and also recognized two police department promotions during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sandy Argo, co-owner of Axe Downtown, addressed the council, asking for approval on its alcohol license. Argo and her husband Heath partner with Jeff and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
