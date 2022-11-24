Jaguars claim running back Darrell Henderson Jr., off waivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on Wednesday one day after the running back was placed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams.

Henderson, who led the Rams with 283 rushing yards, is expected to fill the backup role behind rookie Travis Etienne.

Jacksonville waived offensive lineman John Miller to open up a roster spot.

Henderson received just four snaps as the Rams lost 27-20 to the host New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He rushed twice for 9 yards.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Henderson had a knee issue during pregame drills.

Henderson, 25, carried the ball 70 times in 10 appearances (seven starts) this season and scored three touchdowns. He also had 17 receptions for 102 yards.

Henderson rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 66 passes for 474 yards and four scores in 50 games (28 starts) for Los Angeles.

–Field Level Media

