North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
packinsider.com
NC State Has Owned UNC In Football Over the Last 15 Years
Yes, UNC holds a significant advantage over NC State in the overall football series that dates back to 1894: 68-38-6. That’s pretty lopsided in the favor of the Tar Heels. I won’t deny that. Most of UNC’s lead in the series came in the first 45 games…roughly the...
packinsider.com
NC State’s ACC Football Stat Leaders at the End of the Regular Season
NC State’s Regular Season has come to an end, with their bowl game still awaiting them. Here’s a look at which Wolfpack players finished the regular season ranked in the Top-10 in individual statistical categories. Junior Linebacker Drake Thomas ranks 1st in Tackles for Loss and 9th in...
packinsider.com
NC State 76 Butler 61: ACCDN Highlight Reel
NC State’s Men’s Basketball team wrapped up an impressive showing down in the Bahamas last night, defeating Butler 76-61. You can check out the Box Score here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with...
packinsider.com
NC State is 1 of 3 Football Teams to Give Up 30 Points or Less in Every Regular Season Game
The Wolfpack has been as advertised in 2022. NC State’s defense is one of three schools to not give up 30 points in a single game in the regular season. NC State is one of only three ACC schools to accomplish this in the playoff era. Clemson (2x) NC...
packinsider.com
NC State 30 #17 UNC 27: Initial Thoughts
NC State just defeated their archrival #17 UNC 30-27 in Double Overtime in Chapel Hill. The Wolfpack did this with Redshirt Freshman Ben Finley starting at Quarterback. A couple of weeks back, Finley was the Quarterback for the Scout Team. Finley is the 4th player to start at Quarterback for NC State this season, and according to Wolfpack historian Tim Peeler, he can’t find a season in school history where that has ever happened.
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State 76 Butler 61: BOX SCORE
The NC State Men’s Basketball team defeated Butler 76-61 tonight in the Bahamas, improving to 6-1. Below is the BOX SCORE. The Wolfpack had 5 players score in double figures. Once again, Point Guard Jarkel Joiner led the Pack in scoring, with 15 (4-11 FG). Big fella DJ Burns...
packinsider.com
NC State 30 #17 UNC 27: BOX SCORE
NC State improved to 8-4 on the year, defeating #17 UNC this afternoon 30-27 in Chapel Hill. Below is the BOX SCORE. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
NC State 30 #17 UNC 27 (2OT): Highlight Reel and Condensed Game
Check out the highlight reel and condensed game from today’s Wolfpack victory over #17 UNC in Chapel Hill in Double Overtime, with NC State winning 30-27. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
3-Star Linebacker Kelvon McBride Flips Commitment from Vandy to NC State!
Yesterday, right before NC State and UNC kicked off, 3-Star 2023 Linebacker Kelvon McBride (6’4/210) flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to the Wolfpack. McBride plays for Cottage Hill Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He originally verbally committed to Vanderbilt back in June 5th, but then an offer from the...
packinsider.com
NC State Players Celebrate By Planting Their Flag on UNC Logo and Saying: ‘UNC…What Happened???’
The NC State Football Players had fun after beating their archrival UNC today, the Wolfpack took to the field with their flag in Chapel Hill. Ben Finley, the 4th string Quarterback through much of the season, planted that bad boy in Kenan. Safety Cyrus Fagan, as fiery as ever, was...
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren Loves NC State and Hates UNC, & He Ain’t Shy About It
Say what you want about Dave Doeren, but what can’t be denied is that he LOVES NC State, and he HATES UNC. The following quote of Doeren shared during the broadcast of the game should warm the hearts of Wolfpack Nation. Salty Dave is my favorite Dave. Also, you’ve...
Seventy-First came out on fire against Terry Sanford: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley said Seventy-First came out fast against Terry Sanford en route to a 38-13 win in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.
Father of 4, NC State alum remembered for ‘incredible energy’, ‘smile’ after fatal North Carolina helicopter crash
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
$1 lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
californiaexaminer.net
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise. The WCPSS staff received the following email:. “I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal...
After Hedingham shooting took his fiancée, Raleigh man turns mourning to motivation
Robert Steele has turned his mourning into motivation, using a platform he never wished to have to address escalating gun violence.
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
VIDEO: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
