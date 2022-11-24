ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

NC State Has Owned UNC In Football Over the Last 15 Years

Yes, UNC holds a significant advantage over NC State in the overall football series that dates back to 1894: 68-38-6. That’s pretty lopsided in the favor of the Tar Heels. I won’t deny that. Most of UNC’s lead in the series came in the first 45 games…roughly the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s ACC Football Stat Leaders at the End of the Regular Season

NC State’s Regular Season has come to an end, with their bowl game still awaiting them. Here’s a look at which Wolfpack players finished the regular season ranked in the Top-10 in individual statistical categories. Junior Linebacker Drake Thomas ranks 1st in Tackles for Loss and 9th in...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 76 Butler 61: ACCDN Highlight Reel

NC State’s Men’s Basketball team wrapped up an impressive showing down in the Bahamas last night, defeating Butler 76-61. You can check out the Box Score here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 30 #17 UNC 27: Initial Thoughts

NC State just defeated their archrival #17 UNC 30-27 in Double Overtime in Chapel Hill. The Wolfpack did this with Redshirt Freshman Ben Finley starting at Quarterback. A couple of weeks back, Finley was the Quarterback for the Scout Team. Finley is the 4th player to start at Quarterback for NC State this season, and according to Wolfpack historian Tim Peeler, he can’t find a season in school history where that has ever happened.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Men’s Basketball: NC State 76 Butler 61: BOX SCORE

The NC State Men’s Basketball team defeated Butler 76-61 tonight in the Bahamas, improving to 6-1. Below is the BOX SCORE. The Wolfpack had 5 players score in double figures. Once again, Point Guard Jarkel Joiner led the Pack in scoring, with 15 (4-11 FG). Big fella DJ Burns...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 30 #17 UNC 27: BOX SCORE

NC State improved to 8-4 on the year, defeating #17 UNC this afternoon 30-27 in Chapel Hill. Below is the BOX SCORE. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 30 #17 UNC 27 (2OT): Highlight Reel and Condensed Game

Check out the highlight reel and condensed game from today’s Wolfpack victory over #17 UNC in Chapel Hill in Double Overtime, with NC State winning 30-27. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

3-Star Linebacker Kelvon McBride Flips Commitment from Vandy to NC State!

Yesterday, right before NC State and UNC kicked off, 3-Star 2023 Linebacker Kelvon McBride (6’4/210) flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to the Wolfpack. McBride plays for Cottage Hill Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He originally verbally committed to Vanderbilt back in June 5th, but then an offer from the...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Dave Doeren Loves NC State and Hates UNC, & He Ain’t Shy About It

Say what you want about Dave Doeren, but what can’t be denied is that he LOVES NC State, and he HATES UNC. The following quote of Doeren shared during the broadcast of the game should warm the hearts of Wolfpack Nation. Salty Dave is my favorite Dave. Also, you’ve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy