Savannah, GA

Savannah Historic Properties plants 6 live oak trees downtown

By Emily Dietrich, Bunny Ware
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah residents may notice six new 26-foot tall live oak trees and three 30-gallon camellias lining the 500 block of Tattnall Street.

Savannah Historic Properties is working toward beautifying Historic Downtown Savannah this week by planting these trees along Tattnall Street on November 16 and 17. These trees are significant to the city because they’ve been a signature staple of Savannah for over 200 years— one of Savannah’s most notable features.

According to Savannah Historic Properties founder, Ron Melander, the effort was coordinated with residents and the City of Savannah. Melander is a longtime resident of downtown Savannah and wanted to do something to give back to the community.

“As a 32-year downtown resident, I have long appreciated the beauty of Savannah’s signature live oaks which provide shady filtered light, much-needed oxygen and beauty to our city. This was a way to fill in the blanks in the tree lawn on Tattnall Street and pull together a historic row of houses which had felt disjointed and now feel unified. I worked with all the neighbors to get a consensus and was fortunate to have Hester & Zipperer, the locally owned 100-year-old landscape nursery, do the installation,” stated Melander.

As a member of the Historic Savannah Foundation, the Savannah Downtown Neighborhood Association and many other local organizations, Melander hopes that the news scenery serves as thank you to the community of Historic Downtown Savannah.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

