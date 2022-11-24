Read full article on original website
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The Lehigh Valley's diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used the 2022 data from Niche. The factors used to determine the ranking included the population and median household income.
xpn.org
An all-star cast gave a taste of The Last Waltz Philly for Free at Noon
As midday host Mike Vasilikos put it, this eight-song set was the appetizer before the main course Saturday night. 46 years ago today, The Band played their final concert at San Fransisco’s Winterland Ballroom, filmed by Martin Scorcese for their legendary swan song documentary The Last Waltz. Before a massive cast of Philadelphia musicians congregates at Franklin Music Hall on Saturday night to perform the iconic live album in its entirety, they took the stage at World Cafe Live for a post-Thanksgiving Free at Noon, playing some of the album’s highlights.
delcoculturevultures.com
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Lights Spectacular cancelled at Lehigh Valley Zoo due to weather
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo has cancelled Sunday night's Winter Lights Spectacular due to possible heavy rains. The zoo decided to cancel their winter show on November 27, 2022 and will reopen on its next scheduled date, Wednesday, November 30. Anyone who has already bought a ticket for...
Easton lights the peace candle, thanks city couple for year-round lights (PHOTOS)
It’s a symbol of Easton pride, of the downtown as a shopping destination and of the universal wish for peace. The towering Peace Candle was lit Saturday night, unofficially signaling the start of the holiday season in Easton. Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. read a proclamation in Centre Square on Saturday declaring Easton a “city of peace.”
Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America
Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker. Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.
phillyvoice.com
Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot
After more than 20 years, an unexpected phone call changed Ivy Jackson's life. Jackson, who has worked in the kitchen at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City since 1985, stunned herself when thoughts of an old co-worker drifted into her mind in the early days of the pandemic. She'd worked with Joseph Scott for a decade at the Irish pub before left for another job, and the two lost contact after just a few weeks.
wdiy.org
Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places
Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
billypenn.com
This North Philly 8th grader’s dream is to own a ranch and train horses
As the wind gusts picked up at Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, adding to the chill of a November Sunday, Aazim Ferrell didn’t seem to mind. Wearing a blue hoodie and jeans, the 13-year-old carefully brushed a horse named Major, and shared a vision for his future. “My dream...
Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more
A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall
State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA
The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
