Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek

By The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 5 days ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian fatally struck early Tuesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek.

The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Isaac L. Frasier of Mt. Pleasant, was walking when he was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Town Car.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate.

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

