Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian fatally struck early Tuesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek.

The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Isaac L. Frasier of Mt. Pleasant, was walking when he was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Town Car.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate.

