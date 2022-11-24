ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Potassium: An essential element for North Dakota farmers

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tundf_0jLqwIqt00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — North Dakota is a huge agricultural state, but when we farm the land, we have to try not to over-farm it.

Because the more we interact with the soil, the more key elements disappear from the landscape.

Wednesday’s element to focus on is Potassium. Potassium is a chemical element with the symbol K and atomic number 19. Potassium is a mineral that your body needs to work properly.

It is a type of electrolyte. It helps your nerves function and muscles contract.

But what does that have to do with soil and our crops?

“Potassium is an essential nutrient for our crops. It is also a macro-nutrient meaning that it’s one of the nutrients that are in higher demand for our crops. One of the big roles that it plays with for crops, and most plants, is that it helps with cell structure,” said Chris Augustin, a soil scientist from NDSU.

Good structure, just like with a human, keeps plants healthy, strong, and long-lasting.

And although Potassium is great, here in North Dakota, it’s common to see potassium deficiencies. So, what happens in that scenario?

The plant’s stem is not strong enough to support the grain on it. Augustin says in our state there is high potassium in potatoes as opposed to our small grains, where most of the potassium is returned to the soil to help the leaf stand up straight.

Phosphorus: Why we need this element to successfully farm in North Dakota

However, our state helps out farmers.

One unique potassium recommendation that North Dakota offers to farmers and landowners is what’s known as, “Accounts for the Clay Mineralogy.”

The state checks your geological location and determines if there are enough minerals and elements, like potassium, in the ground.

“So, areas like the Red River Valley that have a whole bunch of clay, they have a lot more potential for potassium versus areas in Central North Dakota. But when we went and did this map in areas, such as Divide County, they have a lot more clay than we had anticipated. So, some of those areas now have different potassium recommendations,” said Augustin.

He says to protect the key nutrients that are essential to our crops, it is important to take the proper steps.

“The first step is to do a soil test. If you do it in the fall, keep doing it in the fall. If you like the soil test in the spring, keep doing it in the spring. The big thing is to keep being consistent with that soil testing because that’s like taking a snapshot of that field year after year,” said Augustin.

If a plant becomes potassium deficient, it will cannibalize the older growth and translocate that potassium to the newer growth of the plant, weakening it.

“And so, things like phosphorus and nitrogen and potassium that are plant mobile, the older parts of the plant will look sick, but the newer parts will look healthy. It’s one of the things that sticks out when it comes to potassium deficiencies. So, the older leaves start looking sick, but the leaf margins or the edges have a chlorotic look to them,” said Augustin.

Augustin says testing helps landowners and farmers get a better feel of their ground and soil. Potassium is essential for just about all plants, just like many other elements, and testing provides great relief for our farmers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota

The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Dakota that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KX News

Montana officials urge judge to lift limit on wolf kills

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana officials on Monday asked a judge to lift a restraining order that restricted wolf hunting and trapping following concerns that too many of the animals could be killed this winter. The hearing before District Judge Chris Abbott in Helena comes as Montana and other Republican-led states have moved in recent years to make […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 11/21-11/27

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With both Thanksgiving and Black Friday this week, many of us laid down our cameras and papers to spend time with our friends and family.. but just because many people pause for a break around now doesn’t mean the news does. There’s always something happening both here in North Dakota and […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Industrial Commission ignites new Lignite R&D Grant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC) has lit the sparks for the beginning of a new research project — one focused on understanding North Dakota’s potential for the extraction of rare materials and other minerals from lignite, or brown coal — a dark brown to black combustible material formed by decomposed […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota gas prices increased 55% since last year

STACKER — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline broke records repeatedly during the first two weeks of May, according to the American Automobile Association. AAA is a privately held not-for-profit national member association and service organization with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s nationwide survey on […]
ARIZONA STATE
brookingsradio.com

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota

As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy