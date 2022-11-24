ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

NBC San Diego

Is Support for Mileage Tax in San Diego Running out of Gas?

SANDAG’s $165 billion regional transportation plan calls for more carpool lanes on the highway, a transit stop at the airport and a faster train from San Diego to Los Angeles. The money was supposed to come from three sales-tax hikes that voters would have to approve beginning in 2022,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON

Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
EL CAJON, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Affirmed Housing Completes Construction of 50-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announces the grand opening of Windsor Pointe, a new, sustainable and inclusive supportive housing development located at 3618 Harding St. and 965 Oak Ave. in Carlsbad’s Barrio neighborhood. Windsor Pointe delivers a range of housing options and on-site supportive services to help vulnerable, unsheltered and at-risk veterans and their families and individuals experiencing severe mental illness live more stable lives. An onsite ceremony was held to commemorate the development’s grand opening and included special guests Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall and David Estrella, Director of Housing and Community Development Services for San Diego County.
CARLSBAD, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
iheart.com

Ocean Beach Residents, Business Leaders Speak Out amid Rise in Crime

SAN DIEGO - Some Ocean Beach residents and businesses owners say they've had enough of the aggressive and violent actions of homeless people in the area. Woodrow Boethel is recovering from injuries he sustained after he says a group of homeless men assaulted him after they harassed him for money last Friday. He's calling out San Diego's mayor and the area City Councilmember to do more about the crime and homeless problem.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
EL CAJON, CA
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

The New Neighbor Next Door

The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego police respond to shooting at Southcrest Recreation Center park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.
SAN DIEGO, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA

