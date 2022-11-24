Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Is Support for Mileage Tax in San Diego Running out of Gas?
SANDAG’s $165 billion regional transportation plan calls for more carpool lanes on the highway, a transit stop at the airport and a faster train from San Diego to Los Angeles. The money was supposed to come from three sales-tax hikes that voters would have to approve beginning in 2022,...
KPBS
Roundtable: Discrimination accusations hit San Diego County Public Defender office
Accusations of discrimination by two former lawyers have been made against the San Diego County Public Defender office. A new study finds air pollution may mask the extent of global warming. And sexual harassment allegations in the San Diego Sheriff’s Department highlight a male-dominated culture in law enforcement. KPBS...
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON
Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
theregistrysocal.com
Affirmed Housing Completes Construction of 50-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announces the grand opening of Windsor Pointe, a new, sustainable and inclusive supportive housing development located at 3618 Harding St. and 965 Oak Ave. in Carlsbad’s Barrio neighborhood. Windsor Pointe delivers a range of housing options and on-site supportive services to help vulnerable, unsheltered and at-risk veterans and their families and individuals experiencing severe mental illness live more stable lives. An onsite ceremony was held to commemorate the development’s grand opening and included special guests Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall and David Estrella, Director of Housing and Community Development Services for San Diego County.
Are you owed money from San Diego County?
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister on Friday announced, once again, that the deadline is approaching for for San Diegans to file a claim for $1,056,186 in potential refunds.
encinitasadvocate.com
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
iheart.com
Ocean Beach Residents, Business Leaders Speak Out amid Rise in Crime
SAN DIEGO - Some Ocean Beach residents and businesses owners say they've had enough of the aggressive and violent actions of homeless people in the area. Woodrow Boethel is recovering from injuries he sustained after he says a group of homeless men assaulted him after they harassed him for money last Friday. He's calling out San Diego's mayor and the area City Councilmember to do more about the crime and homeless problem.
nomadlawyer.org
El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
City to release 250 million gallons from Hodges Reservoir
The city will release around 250 million gallons of water from Hodges Reservoir into the San Dieguito River over a two-day period starting Monday.
NBC San Diego
San Diego to Release 250 Million Gallons of Water from Hodges Reservoir Into Nearby River
The city will release around 250 million gallons of water from Hodges Reservoir into the San Dieguito River over a two-day period starting Monday. The water release, using valves in Hodges Dam, will begin Monday and is intended to reduce the reservoir's elevation by around two feet to 275 feet, according to the city.
NBC San Diego
Court Upholds Death Sentence for Man Who Shot Oceanside Officer 13 Times, Killing Him
The California Supreme Court Monday upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of gunning down an Oceanside police officer nearly two decades ago. Adrian George Camacho, 47, was convicted of first-degree murder for the June 13, 2003, slaying of Officer Tony Zeppetella. According to the court's ruling, Zeppetella was...
Death sentence upheld for man convicted of killing police officer
The California Supreme Court today upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of gunning down an Oceanside police officer nearly two decades ago.
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
kusi.com
San Diego Police come closer to finding violent Ocean Beach homeless perpetrators
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant. The man underwent surgery for the injuries in his hand. Suspects remained on the streets following...
Police crackdown on street vending after a hot dog vendor stabbed a person
SAN DIEGO — A person stabbed by a street vendor after an alleged turf war between hot dog vendors outside Petco Park led to San Diego police enforcing a strict street vending ban. Even though street vending has been banned in the Gaslamp, East Village, and Little Italy since...
UCSD Guardian
The New Neighbor Next Door
The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
San Diego Channel
San Diego police respond to shooting at Southcrest Recreation Center park
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.
Beachgoers Again Warned Away from Water Contact at Silver Strand Shoreline
The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality on Friday again issued a water contact warning for the Silver Strand shoreline, just one day after lifting it. In a news release, San Diego County’s DEHQ advised Coronado beachgoers that “bacteria levels exceed state health standards, and ocean waters may contain sewage and cause illness.”
triton.news
Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD
A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
