Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”

EL CAJON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO