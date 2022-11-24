Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Steen, Eli Ricks injury updates from Alabama football coach Nick Saban

Alabama football starters running back Jahmyr Gibbs, left tackle Tyler Steen, tight end Cameron Latu and corner Eli Ricks have all practiced this week, coach Nick Saban said Wednesday.

Gibbs, Latu and Steen have been dealing with ankle injuries. Ricks was in concussion protocol at one point but had cleared it by the game against Austin Peay.

Saban didn't expound past the fact those four have been practicing.

The Crimson Tide was without several of those starters for the game against Austin Peay, including Gibbs, Ricks and Latu. Then Steen wasn't able to finish the game. He left before halftime and did not return after he sustained an injury.

"He's got a twisted ankle," Saban said postgame. "He'll be day to day."

The availability of these starters will be worth monitoring when No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) faces Auburn (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Ricks also missed most of the game against Ole Miss, sustaining a head injury on the first defensive series. He was on the sideline in street clothes for the Austin Peay game. Terrion Arnold, who had been the starter for much of the season before Ricks took his starting job, has filled in as the starting corner spot opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry in Ricks' absence. If Ricks can't go, Arnold would likely be the starter again. Saban said Monday cornerback Khyree Jackson is suspended right now for reasons the Crimson Tide coach did not specify.

Jase McClellan has been the primary back while Gibbs has been out the past six quarters. McClellan has been a force over that time. Against Austin Peay, he averaged nearly a first down each time he ran. McClellan finished with 156 yards and two touchdowns. The week before against Ole Miss, he ran for 84 yards. Most of those yards came after contact.

With Latu out against Austin Peay, Robbie Ouzts received most of the snaps at tight end. He was on the field for 62 snaps, third most behind JC Latham and Seth McLaughlin, per Pro Football Focus. Miles Kitselman was second with 10 snaps and Amari Niblack was third with five snaps.

Amari Kight stepped in for Steen at left tackle and allowed only one pressure.