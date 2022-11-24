Read full article on original website
Panera Bread permanently closes its doors in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Panera Bread in Grand Island closed over the weekend, and on Monday, everything inside, including ovens and other cooking devices, were put on trucks and were taken away. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” said a sign on the door. “Please visit us in...
Reindeer and John Deere: Aurora celebrates the season with tractor parade
AURORA, Neb. — Santa depends on his reindeer but did you know he also relies on John Deere?. Hamilton County is one of the state's top corn producers and while lights keep farmers working late into the night during harvest, it doesn't look like this!. Folks decorated their tractors...
Kearney Volunteer Fire Dept. responds to structure fire at West Pharmaceutical
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a factory that ended up being dust from an HVAC unit. Fire crews were called just after 2 p.m. Monday to West Pharmaceuticals, 923 Railroad St., for a reported fire. Employees reported possible smoke and flames coming from the roof and ceiling area.
Besides the men's shelter, all other essential services are open at GI Salvation Army
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After multiple resignations earlier this year, the Salvation Army in Grand Island had to close their men’s shelter temporarily, but all of their other essential services are up and running. All of their 'Fellowship and Ministry Opportunities' and their 'Food Ministries', including the Food...
Learning Curve: Bright Futures teaming with childcare facilities
KEARNEY, Neb. — The goal of Kearney’s Bright Futures Preschool Programs is to get all children “off on the right foot” when it comes to their education, no matter how young. And teaming together with local childcare facilities is one more step in that “bright future”...
Small business owners talk inflation and how it's impacted their business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With Black Friday deals almost done and Small Business Saturday over, small business owners said inflation has impacted their business and they hope they can continue having steady business. Axe Holes in Grand Island saw a major increase in price for lumber that is used...
Grand Island murder trial begins, jurors pack courtroom
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A murder in the shadow of the Hall County Courthouse now reaches the courtroom. The trial may illustrate the challenges Grand Island is seeing with its justice system. Last week, county commissioners voted to hire an architect, citing security at the courthouse as a key...
Upland man charged in disturbance takes plea deal, sentenced to time served
UPLAND, Neb. — An Upland man charged in connection to a reported disturbance at a home in Upland last week has pled guilty and was sentenced to time served. According to Franklin County Court records, Elliott Johannsen, 31, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic assault. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced a charge of third-degree domestic assault – intentionally causing bodily injury to an intimate partner to third-degree domestic assault.
