Grand Island, NE

Related
Panera Bread permanently closes its doors in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Panera Bread in Grand Island closed over the weekend, and on Monday, everything inside, including ovens and other cooking devices, were put on trucks and were taken away. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” said a sign on the door. “Please visit us in...
Kearney Volunteer Fire Dept. responds to structure fire at West Pharmaceutical

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a factory that ended up being dust from an HVAC unit. Fire crews were called just after 2 p.m. Monday to West Pharmaceuticals, 923 Railroad St., for a reported fire. Employees reported possible smoke and flames coming from the roof and ceiling area.
Learning Curve: Bright Futures teaming with childcare facilities

KEARNEY, Neb. — The goal of Kearney’s Bright Futures Preschool Programs is to get all children “off on the right foot” when it comes to their education, no matter how young. And teaming together with local childcare facilities is one more step in that “bright future”...
Grand Island murder trial begins, jurors pack courtroom

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A murder in the shadow of the Hall County Courthouse now reaches the courtroom. The trial may illustrate the challenges Grand Island is seeing with its justice system. Last week, county commissioners voted to hire an architect, citing security at the courthouse as a key...
Upland man charged in disturbance takes plea deal, sentenced to time served

UPLAND, Neb. — An Upland man charged in connection to a reported disturbance at a home in Upland last week has pled guilty and was sentenced to time served. According to Franklin County Court records, Elliott Johannsen, 31, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic assault. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced a charge of third-degree domestic assault – intentionally causing bodily injury to an intimate partner to third-degree domestic assault.
