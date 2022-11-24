Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Passenger critically injured in Fort Worth highway shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on east Loop 820 near Highway 287 in south Fort Worth. Police said someone opened fire on another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The passenger was shot in the head. The driver pulled over and called...
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to […]
fox4news.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
Dallas police investigating suspicious object near Klyde Warren Park
DALLAS — Areas around Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas are currently shut down as police investigate a suspicious object, sources tell WFAA. Sources say police have shut down areas around the park and the Woodall Rodgers Freeway north and south entrances and exits. Details on what the object...
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested after crashing through fence during police chase in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who was believed to be armed following a chase late Saturday night. According to police, someone called 911 at about 11 p.m., reporting a man with a gun inside a pickup truck near W. Saner Avenue and S. Westmoreland Road, in West Oak Cliff.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Irving police officer crashes into car that ran red light
IRVING, Texas - Dashcam video shows a terrifying moment for an Irving police officer who crashed into a car that ran a red light early Monday morning. Irving PD released the video from the cruiser showing a silver car blowing a stop light and entering the intersection as the officer was driving through it.
Fort Worth man rushes drive-by shooting victim to the hospital, possibly saving his life
A neighbor is being called a hero for rushing a badly wounded man to a Fort Worth hospital following a drive-by shooting over the weekend. Police believe the victim was in his car when he was wounded by someone driving by on Richmond Avenue
Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
3 Arlington ISD schools placed on 'shelter' order, as police search for shooting suspect, officials say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington Independent School District schools were placed under a “shelter” order due to police activity surrounding the campuses, officials say. The district said Lamar High School, Butler Elementary and Turning Point Secondary remained under the order until police gave the all-clear that the...
fox4news.com
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence
SAGINAW, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being arrested for domestic violence early Monday morning. Officer Derek Maly was arrested by Saginaw police after 3 a.m. Monday after his wife reported she had been assaulted. Any criminal charges will be determined as...
$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County
CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads. Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife. They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally […]
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street
On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
Several shootings reported in Dallas over the holiday weekend
A woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital because of gunfire at an east Dallas strip shopping center on North Buckner near I-30. Sunday morning, two of the victims were found in the parking lot.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman reunited with family 51 years after being kidnapped by babysitter
FORT WORTH, Texas - After she was taken by a potential babysitter in 1971, a Fort Worth woman has been reunited with her family 51 long years later thanks to a DNA test. "It was just a mixture of joy and terrifying. Being terrified and excited and just trying to understand, you know, make sense of everything," Melissa Highsmith said.
WFAA
1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas
DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday. Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene...
