No. 5 Baylor beats McNeese State in return to the Ferrell Center

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The fifth-ranked Baylor Bears shook off a slow start on Wednesday afternoon, as they beat McNeese State 89-60.

Baylor started the game on a 10-2 run, as reigning Big 12 Player of the Week LJ Cryer scored all 10 of the Bears’ point early on. The Cowboys responded with an immediate 12-0 run, all via three-pointers, to lead by four.

From there, the Bears retook the lead with 10:22 left in the first half, and never trailed again as they improved to 5-1 on the season.

Keyonte George led all scorers in the game with 17 points, despite that fact that he didn’t score his first points until 7:48 left in the first half. Cryer (16 points), Adam Flagler (13 points) and Langston Love (11 points) all finished in double figures as well.

Next up for Scott Drew’s team is a trip to Milwaukee, where they will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday, November 29th at 7:30 pm.

