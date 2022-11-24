ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Amid North Korean tensions, South Korean Navy conducts mission in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 600 members of the South Korean Navy’s Cruise Training Task Group are in Honolulu for a goodwill and training mission. Among them, naval academy cadets who are learning on the country’s first training ship, the ROKS Hansando. The ship features a high-tech simulator that allows young midshipmen to get hands-on training of the ship’s equipment through various scenarios.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With new book, UH grad student seeks to connect youth to Ilocano culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local podcaster and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is trying to connect children of immigrants to the language and culture of their ancestors. Chachie Abara is publishing a book to help kids learn Ilocano, a dialect from the northern Philippines where most Filipinos in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delikado documentary shows dark side of paradise in Palawan, Philippines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Virtual screenings for the Hawaii International Film Festival wrap up on Nov. 27. Among the critically-acclaimed movies you can watch is Delikado, a documentary about indigenous land protectors who risk their lives to stop illegal logging and fishing on the beautiful islands of Palawan in the Philippines -- also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mauna Loa eruption comes after longest quiet period in recorded history

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Until Sunday, Mauna Loa hadn’t erupted for 38 years. That was the longest known quiet spell for the world’s largest active volcano. The U.S. Geological Survey says that since 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 34 times ― and has average of one eruption every five years. However, prior to 1950, the volcano averaged one eruption every 3 1/2 years.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

For 50 years, Operation Manong has been helping boost diversity in higher education

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s first university program to address diversity and equal access to higher education celebrates its 50th anniversary. A group of community leaders and members of the University of Hawaii at Manoa created Operation Manong in 1972 to help newly arrived immigrant children of Filipino and Pacific Islander heritage build confidence and a path to college and career.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigation underway following apparent shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Kalihi on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near 720 N. King Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Honolulu EMS said the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. This is...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run on South King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. when a red pick-up truck heading eastbound on South King Street hit a moped. Police said the driver of the truck then fled the scene and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

57-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Waipahu hit-and-run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waipahu Saturday night. Authorities say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Mokuola and Hikimoe Street. The sedan hit a 57-year-old pedestrian attempting to cross the street outside of the marked crosswalk.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wahine volleyball draws LSU in opening round of NCAA Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team now knows who they will be facing in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Hawaii is set to meet LSU in the Stanford Regional on December 2nd. The ‘Bows are coming off of their third-consecutive Big West Conference...
HONOLULU, HI

