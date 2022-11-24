HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 600 members of the South Korean Navy’s Cruise Training Task Group are in Honolulu for a goodwill and training mission. Among them, naval academy cadets who are learning on the country’s first training ship, the ROKS Hansando. The ship features a high-tech simulator that allows young midshipmen to get hands-on training of the ship’s equipment through various scenarios.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO