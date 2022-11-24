ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNsWR_0jLqpbJx00

Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month.

The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Man shot in face while sitting at bus stop in Westlake District

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. He was identified as 20-year-old Pablo Aaron Garcia, of Los Angeles.

An investigation determined one of the suspects had been involved in an altercation with the victim before the shooting.

The suspect later approached the victim as he sat on a bus bench and shot him, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2voi_0jLqpbJx00
A vehicle involved in an October shooting in the Westlake District is seen a photo released by the LAPD on Nov. 23, 2022.

Authorities released images of two people they identified as suspects, as well as a vehicle used during the incident, a black BMW Gran Coupe.

Police did not elaborate on the suspects’ involvement.

Anyone with information about the incident, the suspects or the vehicle, is asked to call Detectives Howarth or Alvarez, at 213-996-4143.

Toby Gebaroff
4d ago

I hope the family knows, we the innocent bystander s care. Sorry for your loss.

KTLA

KTLA

