KIII 3News
DPS: Falfurrias toddler killed in Kleberg County crash
KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A three-year-old Falfurrias girl was killed after a two-car crash in Kleberg County last week, officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a press release Monday morning. DPS officials said the toddler was in a Hyundai whose driver was trying to pull...
KIII 3News
Murdered Corpus Christi woman's organs to help dozens live fuller lives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and her friends said her organs will be donated to help several others live a long life, her friends told 3NEWS. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found
ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
KIII 3News
Man shot, killed by Corpus Christi police during domestic dispute identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man shot and killed by a Corpus Christi police officer Friday evening during a domestic disturbance at a Westside apartment complex has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as Jose Torres, 46. Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said a woman...
KIII 3News
31st Annual Safe + Sober to raise awareness of holiday drunk driving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drunk driving never takes the backseat – especially during the holidays. Kalynn Bennet of the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how their 31st Annual Safe + Sober luncheon will address holiday drunk driving and how to avoid it.
DPS: 3-year-old girl dies after 2-vehicle crash in Kleberg County
DPS officials said on Nov. 22, the girl from Falfurrias died at Driscoll Children's Hospital due to injuries sustained from the crash that happened a day prior.
KIII 3News
Police shoot, kill 1 at scene of domestic disturbance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer shot and killed a man Friday evening after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Westside apartment complex. Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said a woman called police just after 6 p.m. and said her boyfriend had a weapon and was prepared to use it.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Officer Involved Shooting 3000 Antelope St. November 25, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - At approximately 6:06 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect who brandished a weapon, forcing one officer to discharge his city issued weapon.
KIII 3News
JFK Causeway traffic down to one lane as hurricane season comes to an end
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The JFK Causeway is expected to go back to one lane next week as hurricane season nears its end. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the final phase of the $9 million project is set to resume Thursday, with construction being done on the south side of the bridge.
KIII 3News
Fire engulfs trailer home in Flour Bluff on Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews spent the morning putting out a trailer fire in Flour Bluff on Monday. Flames could be seen coming from the front of a trailer home on the 2900 block of Islander Dr. just after 10:30 a.m. This is a developing story...
Friends say Kellie Herrin was 'happy and cheerful and grateful for life'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends and coworkers spoke with 3NEWS about the tragic loss of Kellie Herrin, 25, who was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday. The shooting took place at the Shores Apartments in the 1500 Block of Ennis Joslin. Jessica Corales was a close...
KIII 3News
Hefty consequences await those who drink, drive this holiday season, Nueces Co. DA says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads packed with holiday drivers this Thanksgiving can mean more danger and intoxicated drivers. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said with heightened police presence, intoxicated drivers are likely to get caught. When that happens, a warrant is secured for the driver's blood. They are then taken to the hospital to have it drawn, where it can be used as evidence to prosecute.
Video: Man rides the bumper of an H-E-B truck on a Corpus Christi freeway
A viral video is circulating, showing a man clinging to the back of an HEB delivery truck on a Corpus Christi freeway. The video was captured by a driver trailing the truck at freeway speeds
KIII TV3
Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
KIII 3News
Waldron Rd. construction begins Monday with first phase of plan expected to last six weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your daily commute takes you down Waldron Rd. in Flour Bluff, you may want to give yourself extra time or find another route for the next few months. Construction on Waldron Rd., from S. Padre Island Dr. to Purdue Rd., starts Monday, Nov. 28....
KIII 3News
CCPD begins holiday burglary initiative
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the holiday shopping craze quickly approaches -- car burglaries tend to see a noticeable rise. As shoppers make multiple stops on the road they also tend to leave newly bought belongings in their backseats, in plain sight, or they simply may choose to not lock their doors.
KIII 3News
Stay alert: Tips on how to protect your packages from porch pirates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Porch pirates are something to look out for this holiday season as more packages are being delivered to homes across the nation. The Nueces County District Attorney's office told 3NEWS, there are people actively looking to take advantage of others as they steal packages from front porches.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi bartender prepares for holiday crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The night before Thanksgiving, bartenders said is one of the busiest nights of the year. Family and friends are reuniting for the holiday and celebrating with a night on the town. However, with celebrations comes the risk of running into drunk drivers. Michael Cantu is...
KIII TV3
Port Aransas Santa sand sculpture almost complete
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Santa sand sculpture is almost complete in Port Aransas. This year's Santa sculpture is in a golf cart in true style over in the beach town. Every year, Visit Port Aransas invites different sculptors from across the country to come and put together a sandy Christmas masterpiece for the community.
