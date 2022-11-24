ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIII 3News

DPS: Falfurrias toddler killed in Kleberg County crash

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A three-year-old Falfurrias girl was killed after a two-car crash in Kleberg County last week, officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a press release Monday morning. DPS officials said the toddler was in a Hyundai whose driver was trying to pull...
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found

ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Police shoot, kill 1 at scene of domestic disturbance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer shot and killed a man Friday evening after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Westside apartment complex. Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said a woman called police just after 6 p.m. and said her boyfriend had a weapon and was prepared to use it.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Officer Involved Shooting 3000 Antelope St. November 25, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - At approximately 6:06 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect who brandished a weapon, forcing one officer to discharge his city issued weapon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Hefty consequences await those who drink, drive this holiday season, Nueces Co. DA says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads packed with holiday drivers this Thanksgiving can mean more danger and intoxicated drivers. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said with heightened police presence, intoxicated drivers are likely to get caught. When that happens, a warrant is secured for the driver's blood. They are then taken to the hospital to have it drawn, where it can be used as evidence to prosecute.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII TV3

Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD begins holiday burglary initiative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the holiday shopping craze quickly approaches -- car burglaries tend to see a noticeable rise. As shoppers make multiple stops on the road they also tend to leave newly bought belongings in their backseats, in plain sight, or they simply may choose to not lock their doors.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Stay alert: Tips on how to protect your packages from porch pirates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Porch pirates are something to look out for this holiday season as more packages are being delivered to homes across the nation. The Nueces County District Attorney's office told 3NEWS, there are people actively looking to take advantage of others as they steal packages from front porches.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi bartender prepares for holiday crowd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The night before Thanksgiving, bartenders said is one of the busiest nights of the year. Family and friends are reuniting for the holiday and celebrating with a night on the town. However, with celebrations comes the risk of running into drunk drivers. Michael Cantu is...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

Port Aransas Santa sand sculpture almost complete

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Santa sand sculpture is almost complete in Port Aransas. This year's Santa sculpture is in a golf cart in true style over in the beach town. Every year, Visit Port Aransas invites different sculptors from across the country to come and put together a sandy Christmas masterpiece for the community.
PORT ARANSAS, TX

