Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for ThankgivingTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lehebron Farr, was honored with the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in TexasTravel MavenAthens, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to […]
Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County
A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
TxDOT Road Report for 11/28
Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
KLTV
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana, large amount of cash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit has revealed the amount of marijuana allegedly found in a trailer that was reported stolen following a high-speed chase through two East Texas counties. Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California, is accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase beginning...
KTRE
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
$1000 reward for information on who illegally dumped a white-tailed buck in Henderson County
CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Operation Game Thief is asking for the public’s help finding whoever illegally dumped a white-tailed buck on the side of County Road 1311 in Henderson County near Cross Roads. Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife. They said the white-tailed buck was dumped there illegally […]
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part...
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
KTRE
Hospitality Health E-R shooting in Longview
The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
KTRE
Travel experts share tips ahead of Travel Deals Tuesday
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER. Updated: 11 hours ago. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot...
Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was backed up on I-20 westbound Thursday morning, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers worked to clear the scene and are expected to be on […]
OFFICIALS: Man shot by law enforcement after holding wife, daughter hostage in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been hospitalized following a shooting involving a law enforcement official in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call around 11:50 a.m., from a man stating he was holding his wife and daughter hostage in the 36000 block of Highway 69.
Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville
UPDATE: Around 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. When Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers arrived at the scene, the man allegedly confronted them […]
KTRE
Tyler police department gives tips to avoid shopping scams this holiday season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As people ramp up shopping for the holidays, criminals are ready to take advantage of those who let their guards down. “Just because it’s easy to get or easy to get rid of, doesn’t mean you need to stop your safety checks,” said Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
KLTV
UPDATE: Man allegedly held wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville officer involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An officer involved shooting took place south of Jacksonville, after a man allegedly held his wife and daughter hostage. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that an officer involved shooting took place in the 36,000 block of Highway 69. They...
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
fox4news.com
1 child dead, 2 others critically injured in possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas - Police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy following reports of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Gun Barrel City Saturday morning. Fire crews and officers were called out to the 100 block of Garret Lane, just after 9 a.m. They found the 6-year-old unresponsive,...
Santa Land – Texas Original Drive-Thru Christmas Park
Twas the night before Thanksgiving and all through East Texas the people were celebrating and waiting for Christmas at Santa Land, Texas. Santa Land Texas near Tyler is home to the original Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Park. Generations of families have made Santa Land their Christmas destination every year during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
fox4news.com
Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond
DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered. They...
Comments / 0