KATU.com

Help for homeowners as foreclosure rate seeing 'small but steady increase'

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a potential recession looming, homeowners are feeling the pinch. The foreclosure numbers aren't what we saw back in 2008 or even pre-pandemic, but they are increasing. "We're seeing an increase in foreclosure," Kim Freeman, the assistant director of the home ownership program with Oregon Housing...

PORTLAND, OR
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

ODF: $20 M grant put in place for wildfire risk reduction, encourage healthy forest growth

PORTLAND, Ore. — A $20 million grant has been rolled out to help reduce wildfire risk, and protect lives and property. In 2021, the Oregon Legislature invested nearly $195 million to address Oregon's wildfire crisis through Senate Bill 762. $20 million of the $195 million created a two-year landscape resiliency and mitigation grant that the Oregon Department of Forestry has been administering.

OREGON STATE
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

I-84 westbound and eastbound lanes closed in eastern Oregon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE 2: The east and westbound lanes of I-84 are closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter conditions and multiple crashes between Pendleton and La Grande. The roughly 50-mile stretch of highway is facing winter weather where conditions are rapidly changing. The eastbound lanes...

PENDLETON, OR
PENDLETON, OR
KATU.com

Number of positive flu cases on the rise in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a jump in the percentage of positive influenza tests this week as the flu season continues to ramp up for the year. According to Oregon Health Authority data, the percentage of positive flu tests statewide jumped to 16.3% last week, compared to 9.3% the previous week – even though roughly the same number of people were tested (8,964 and 8,938 patients, respectively).

OREGON STATE
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Rural Arizona county refuses to certify election after delaying

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise...

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

