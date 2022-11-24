Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
In-Person Black Friday Returns — “Over at Tysons Corner in Virginia the parking lot gave you an idea of what to expect inside the mall. ‘Parking is insane,’ said Alisha McDougal. One shopper tells us it took 30 minutes to find a spot. For some, the traffic and congestion was worth it.” [FOX5]
alxnow.com
Here’s you guide to Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend
Got your kilt ready? Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk weekend is back. Former City Councilwoman Del Pepper will take center stage as the grand Marshal of the 51st Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Record crowds are expected for the parade, which is free to the public and features dozens of Scottish clans, dancers, bagpipers and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums.
ffxnow.com
Town hall on new performing arts center in Reston set for tomorrow
A proposal for a new arts center in Reston will be the topic of discussion at a town hall tomorrow evening (Tuesday). Developer Boston Properties plans to work with the county to provide a space for the performing arts center on Sunset Hills Road as parts of Reston Town Center’s next phase of development.
ffxnow.com
Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs
A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
ffxnow.com
Mixed-use ‘donut’ building floated to replace Idylwood shopping center
A major redevelopment has been suggested for Fallfax Center, a retail strip anchored by El Tio Tex-Mex Grill on the edge of Idylwood near Jefferson District Park. Property owner Schupp Companies has put forward a proposal to replace the existing shopping center with a residential and retail “donut” building.
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert issued for missing Fairfax County man
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a Fairfax County man last reported seen at 11:45 Sunday night. State police say 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen on Braddock Rd in Annandale. Police say Lam is an Asian man, who stands 5′7″ and weighs 180...
theburn.com
Fountain Grill headed to north side of Ashburn
Well, we know a new restaurant is coming to Ashburn — and we know that it’s going to be called the Fountain Grill. But that’s about all we know so far. A kindly reader alerted us to a banner that has been hung on the side of a space in the University Commerce Center.
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
theriver953.com
Holiday Parade returns to Old Town
Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
Six children accused in Leesburg sneaker burglary
Six teenagers have been arrested in Loudoun County and accused of burgling from a Leesburg sneaker store.
ffxnow.com
Virginia still reviewing feedback on policies limiting transgender student rights
(Updated at 5:30 p.m.) The Virginia Department of Education has no clear timeline for when its new policies on the treatment of transgender students will take effect, leaving Fairfax County Public Schools and other local school districts waiting to see if the state makes any changes in response to vocal opposition to the proposal.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Schools Will Be Closed on Monday, November 28th, 2022 Due to Power Outages Across the County
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has announced that schools will be closed on Monday, November 28th, 2022. The closure is due to power outages across the county stemming from a plane crash earlier today in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS: MCPS schools and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 28, due to...
Manassas man killed in workplace accident in Loudoun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from […]
fox5dc.com
Maryland Plane Crash: What we know about the pilot, passenger
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The pilot and passenger onboard a small plane that crashed in Montgomery County on Sunday night were rescued and rushed to the hospital, and now FOX 5 is learning more details about them. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of...
sungazette.news
Missing Middle could be gift that keeps on giving in Arlington politics
“Was It a Romp or a Wake-Up Call for Democrats?” was the question plastered across the front page of the first edition of the Sun Gazette that rolled off the presses in the wake of the Nov. 8 Arlington County Board election. If the Arlington County Democratic Committee is...
theburn.com
Honey Bee Creamery shuts down Ashburn shop
A tiny ice cream shop that opened to much fanfare back in 2020 has apparently shut down after two years in business. Despite what the “WE ARE OPEN” sign on the front window, the Honey Bee Creamery on old Ashburn Road is most definitely closed and many of the fixtures inside have been removed.
Home, Truck Destroyed By Pre-Thanksgiving Burning Brush Blaze In La Plata: Fire Marshal
Authorities have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a Charles County home and left one out in the cold the day before Thanksgiving. A brush fire that rapidly spread destroyed a single-family home on Harmony Farm Place in La Plata, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28.
