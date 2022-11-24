ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

In-Person Black Friday Returns — “Over at Tysons Corner in Virginia the parking lot gave you an idea of what to expect inside the mall. ‘Parking is insane,’ said Alisha McDougal. One shopper tells us it took 30 minutes to find a spot. For some, the traffic and congestion was worth it.” [FOX5]
TYSONS, VA
alxnow.com

Here’s you guide to Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend

Got your kilt ready? Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk weekend is back. Former City Councilwoman Del Pepper will take center stage as the grand Marshal of the 51st Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Record crowds are expected for the parade, which is free to the public and features dozens of Scottish clans, dancers, bagpipers and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Town hall on new performing arts center in Reston set for tomorrow

A proposal for a new arts center in Reston will be the topic of discussion at a town hall tomorrow evening (Tuesday). Developer Boston Properties plans to work with the county to provide a space for the performing arts center on Sunset Hills Road as parts of Reston Town Center’s next phase of development.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs

A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
MCLEAN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert issued for missing Fairfax County man

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a Fairfax County man last reported seen at 11:45 Sunday night. State police say 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen on Braddock Rd in Annandale. Police say Lam is an Asian man, who stands 5′7″ and weighs 180...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Fountain Grill headed to north side of Ashburn

Well, we know a new restaurant is coming to Ashburn — and we know that it’s going to be called the Fountain Grill. But that’s about all we know so far. A kindly reader alerted us to a banner that has been hung on the side of a space in the University Commerce Center.
ASHBURN, VA
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Holiday Parade returns to Old Town

Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
WINCHESTER, VA
Queen City News

Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Honey Bee Creamery shuts down Ashburn shop

A tiny ice cream shop that opened to much fanfare back in 2020 has apparently shut down after two years in business. Despite what the “WE ARE OPEN” sign on the front window, the Honey Bee Creamery on old Ashburn Road is most definitely closed and many of the fixtures inside have been removed.
ASHBURN, VA

