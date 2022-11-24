Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
KELOLAND TV
Hearing from travelers following the Thanksgiving holiday
VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend wraps up, many people are on the road and headed back home — which was the case for some of the people KELOLAND News spoke to on Sunday but not everyone. It’s one of the busiest travel times...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
KELOLAND TV
The Tinder Box in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
KELOLAND TV
Sports wagering numbers in Deadwood are on the rise
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Thanks to an uptick in gaming numbers for the month of October, Deadwood is seeing another busy year. It’s been around for more than a year now, but sports betting in Deadwood continues to grow in popularity. “Saturdays and Sundays are huge for us...
Comments / 0