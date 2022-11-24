ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

SFO predicts pre-pandemic levels of passenger traffic this holiday season

By Lena Howland via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3X7a_0jLqnYq200

Travelers are off and running to their Thanksgiving destinations on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

San Francisco International Airport officials say they're expecting the highest passenger traffic levels since before the pandemic this holiday season, with Thanksgiving, only marking the beginning of their seasonal rush.

The word is out: traveling early on the morning before Thanksgiving might be the way to go.

"Yeah, we don't like to stress!" said Janey Caster, a passenger traveling to San Diego.

LIVE CAMERA: Some of the worst holiday traffic in US expected on I-80 Wednesday

But at SFO, that depends on who you ask and where you ask them.

"It's nuts!" said Naomi Hemp, a passenger traveling to Palm Springs. "It's so busy. No we've never experienced this before. We don't usually fly before Thanksgiving for this reason. We usually stay local, but we decided to fly and it's nuts."

Kevin Caster and his wife Janey are part of the nearly 55 million Americans expected to travel at least 50 miles from home, renewing their pre-pandemic tradition of spending their Thanksgiving weekend at a jazz festival in San Diego.

"We were planning on a bit longer trip, and a bit more of a crowd when we got here, so there doesn't seem to be one, although there's a few people down that way," Caster said.

Bracing for crowds, the couple got here three hours before their flight.

MORE: LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area

"We had heard horror stories about last week and our flight isn't until 11, we're here at 8 o'clock, we'll go have breakfast in the airport and so just having a relaxing time enjoying the airport," Janey Caster said.

Still, a few long lines at the airport, likely nothing compared to what drivers have to deal with out on the roads as 49 million Americans plan to drive -- rather than fly -- to their Thanksgiving celebrations.

As a result, the National Safety Council warns this year could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads in 15 years, with more than 500 preventable crash deaths expected over the holiday.

SFO is encouraging travelers to arrive at least two hours before your flight time and plan ahead to book parking at least two hours in advance because parking garages may be nearing capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jLqnYq200

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travelnoire.com

Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney

After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
Elite Daily

2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights

While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
Apartment Therapy

You Can Own a Private Rail Car and Hook It Up to an Amtrak Train

Are private rail cars the new private jet? For some lucky travelers, it looks that way. You hear about it endlessly if someone on Instagram takes a private jet. But it seems a new kind of luxury transportation is gaining momentum. Described as “An Extraordinary Way to See North America,” Amtrak is willing to hook up your privately-owned rail car attached to their trains in specific locations across the country.
Time Out Global

These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday

Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
cntraveler.com

At These U.S. Airports, You Can Walk Loved Ones to the Gate Without a Boarding Pass

Accompanying loved ones to their airport gate for a final hug before they board—or a post-flight welcome home—is mostly considered part of a bygone era of travel. But thanks to programs at about a half-dozen airports, non-travelers can obtain a guest or visitor pass that enables them to go through the TSA checkpoint sans ticket, making those goodbyes (or greetings) at the gate possible once again.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)

Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out...
GEORGIA STATE
cruisefever.net

Newly Refurbished Princess Cruise Ship Sails from New Homeport

The newly refurbished Diamond Princess is sailing from a new homeport and is now offering four to seven night cruises to Mexico. Diamond Princess’ first sailing from San Diego on Sunday marked the full return of the cruise line’s fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
71K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy