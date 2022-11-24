Pittsburgh police: Perry North teen stable after accidentally being shot in the face

Metro Creative

A teenage boy was listed in stable condition after accidentally being shot in the face Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood, according to police.

First responders were called to the 3700 block of Baytree Street just after 4:45 p.m. for a report of a teen who had been shot in the face.

Medics transported the teen in stable condition, police said. Preliminary investigation showed the cause appears to be accidental, they said.

The incident remains under investigation.