ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police: Perry North teen stable after accidentally being shot in the face

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zJZg_0jLqmP0800
Metro Creative

A teenage boy was listed in stable condition after accidentally being shot in the face Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood, according to police.

First responders were called to the 3700 block of Baytree Street just after 4:45 p.m. for a report of a teen who had been shot in the face.

Medics transported the teen in stable condition, police said. Preliminary investigation showed the cause appears to be accidental, they said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Woman shot, thrown from car near I-579 in Pittsburgh, police say

A woman was hospitalized Monday after being shot and thrown from a car on Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh, police said. Pittsburgh police responded to the intersection of I-579 and Boulevard of the Allies around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been thrown from a vehicle and was suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills man arrested in connection with McKeesport shooting

Police have made an arrest in a McKeesport shooting that left one man hospitalized. Quenton Hughes, 40, of Penn Hills, has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide, and firearm violations, Allegheny County police said. Hughes turned in himself to sheriff’s deputies Monday. McKeesport police and paramedics responded...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First responder reportedly dead after crash in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A first responder has reportedly died following a serious crash in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Morewood Avenue, involving a car and a Penn Hills EMS ambulance. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the driver of the ambulance was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. According to numerous EMS agencies, he has reportedly died.The other occupant in the ambulance was taken to the hospital in stable condition and suffered head trauma, cuts to his face, and a possible concussion. There were no patients inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation and the first responder who has reportedly died has yet to be identified.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night

Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy