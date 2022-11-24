ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
ClutchPoints

Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers

It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams

We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Melvin Gordon joins Chiefs after Broncos release

Melvin Gordon is reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Tom Pelissero. Gordon, a 2-time Pro-Bowler, was released by the Denver Broncos last week. Pelissero also reports that he is expected to sign with the practice squad but “should be active soon.” Melvin Gordon is a productive running back. The 29-year old rushed for […] The post Melvin Gordon joins Chiefs after Broncos release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan

Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

