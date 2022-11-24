Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Norman Tromanhauser House designed by Louis S. Curtiss in 1914 has an interesting and unique external viewCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic John B. Wornall House built in 1858 is a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Related
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Clemson football coach gets short with reporter after DJ Uiagalelei benching question
Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers
It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce make more NFL history in Week 12
It seems like every week, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce are making their mark on the NFL history books. The Week 12 win against the Los Angeles Rams was no different for the dynamic duo. Mahomes passed a pair of Hall of Famers on Sunday...
Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams
We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ronald Jones — following Chiefs debut — explains why he requested release last month
The 25-year-old Jones admits it wasn’t easy to remain patient these last three months.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Elijah Mitchell dealt brutal injury update with Christian McCaffrey also ailing
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers walked away with a 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. But it appears that their backfield suffered a major blow with both Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey now dealing with injuries. Via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows:. “49ers hoped...
Melvin Gordon joins Chiefs after Broncos release
Melvin Gordon is reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Tom Pelissero. Gordon, a 2-time Pro-Bowler, was released by the Denver Broncos last week. Pelissero also reports that he is expected to sign with the practice squad but “should be active soon.” Melvin Gordon is a productive running back. The 29-year old rushed for […] The post Melvin Gordon joins Chiefs after Broncos release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan
Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 3