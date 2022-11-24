ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Catherine Hoggle competency hearing continued until next week; Dec. 1 deadline approaching

By Cheyenne Corin
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8GrR_0jLqj6JL00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The competency hearing for Catherine Hoggle, the mother of two missing Montgomery County children and a suspect in the case, continued on Wednesday.

Siblings 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob were last seen in 2014​. Hoggle has faced murder charges for years but was found incompetent to stand trial.

Under Maryland law, if Hoggle’s competency is not restored, the charges against her must be dropped.

Mother of missing Montgomery County children questioned in competency hearing

Last week, Judge James Bonifant questioned Hoggle to help determine if she can assist in her own defense. This was the first time we have heard from Hoggle in court.

On Tuesday, medical experts testified and weighed in regarding Hoggle’s competency.

The hearing is tentatively scheduled to continue on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 5

Susan
4d ago

If this woman was competent enough to possibly murder two chdren and hide the bodies then she is competent enough to stand trial. It is ridiculous that it has taken this long. The article does not say but I hope she is in some sort of institution and not running free!

Reply(1)
3
Related
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff Makes History

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins becomes the only sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office when the election results were certified on Nov 21. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Juvenile Charged In Connection With Assault In Indian Head

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 28 at 8:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Jameson Court in Indian Head for the report of a juvenile male who was armed with a gun and chasing another juvenile. When officers arrived, they located the suspect standing near a...
INDIAN HEAD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

DOJ settlement requires FCPS to offer compensatory services, school system to work with families affected

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Months after settling a federal lawsuit, Frederick County Public Schools are now working to fulfill their promise to help the families affected. FCPS will offer weekly hourlong therapy sessions to every student with a disability who was secluded or restrained between 2017-2021. The school system must also offer each […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Trial of man accused in shooting death of midshipman’s mother in Annapolis begins Monday

The Annapolis man accused of fatally shooting the mother of a Naval Academy Midshipman in 2021 is scheduled to stand before a jury on Monday. At the trial, prosecutors will try to convince jurors to convict 31-year-old Angelo Harrod of Annapolis for the Jun. 29, 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings, who was in the city to watch her son’s induction ceremony into the Navy.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Southwest

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 25, on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 2:50 am, officers located 44-year-old Sherif Akande inside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy