Catherine Hoggle competency hearing continued until next week; Dec. 1 deadline approaching

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The competency hearing for Catherine Hoggle, the mother of two missing Montgomery County children and a suspect in the case, continued on Wednesday.

Siblings 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob were last seen in 2014​. Hoggle has faced murder charges for years but was found incompetent to stand trial.

Under Maryland law, if Hoggle’s competency is not restored, the charges against her must be dropped.

Last week, Judge James Bonifant questioned Hoggle to help determine if she can assist in her own defense. This was the first time we have heard from Hoggle in court.

On Tuesday, medical experts testified and weighed in regarding Hoggle’s competency.

The hearing is tentatively scheduled to continue on Monday.

