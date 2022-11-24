ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

Jarvis Landry’s first TD as Saint his 2nd-ever in Superdome

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
 5 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Andy Dalton and Jarvis Landry put the Saints up 17-14 in the third quarter of their win over the Rams this past Sunday, but neither Dalton nor Landry likely appreciated the gravity of the event as much as Landry’s family in the Superdome did.

Not only was Landry’s touchdown his first as a Saint, it was also his first NFL touchdown ever in the Superdome.

But it wasn’t his first-ever touchdown pass in the Superdome.

Landry caught a touchdown pass in the 2008 state championship game for Lutcher High School, a game that Landry’s Bulldogs won, 17-0.

“Yeah, man, it’s exciting,” Landry said. “Most of my football years took place here, and to be able to do it in front of these fans and my family who was in attendance, and for it to be the first one after, you know, for so many of us, a pretty frustrating season so far, you know? And to go out against a team that won a Super Bowl and have a decent game and win that game is pretty cool.”

When asked if he remembered the touchdown pass he caught for Lutcher, Landry answered, “Yeah, I do. Notre Dame. Yeah, I do. I do.”

Lutcher defeated Notre Dame, 17-0. The Saints beat the Rams, 27-20.

Maybe a pattern is beginning — every time Landry scores in the Dome, his team wins.

Well, it’s 2-for-2 so far.

